Help to Add to Users 'balance'

The php web script that I’m using, and trying to modify, allows video purchases successfully and splits the paid amount with the video uploader.
When UserA purchases a video for 2 Credits (for example); the code successfully deducts 2 Credits from UserA web site Credit balance, and successfully adds 1 Credit (50%) to UserB’s (video uploader) Credit balance.
However, currently, if UserA purchases a video (his own video) for 2 Credits (for example); the code successfully deducts 2 Credits from UserA web site Credit balance, but does not add 1 Credit (50%) to UserA’s (video uploader) Credit balance.
I’d like help to remedy this so that when a User purchases his own video (for whatever reason) the code will successfully add the (50%) Credit to his own User (video uploader) Credit balance, (just like it does when another User purchases).
Here’s the current code:
$db->startTransaction();
$inserted_records = 0;
foreach ($id_array as $id){
$video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id);
// get video data
$video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
// use the video play price if any, or the default price
$video_cost_new = $video->video_play_price?$video->video_play_price:$video_cost;
// credit the user 50% of the video cost
$uploader_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50;
$time_start = microtime(true);
// add data to paid table
$insert_buy = $db->insert('paid_videos', [
'id_user' => $user_id,
'video_play_price' => (string)$video_cost,
'id_video' => $video_id,
'user_id_uploaded' => $video->user_id, // user who uploaded video
'video_title' => $video->title,
'earned_amount' => $uploader_amount,
'time' => $time_start,
'session_key' => $_SESSION['session_key']
]);
// count successful inserted records
if ($insert_buy) {
$inserted_records++;
}
//update the 'balance' of the user who uploaded video
// get the user's record
$userwallet = $db->where('id', $video->user_id)->getOne(T_USERS);
// add to the balance
$videouserwallet = $userwallet->balance+$uploader_amount;
// update the record
$db->where('id', $video->user_id);
$update_balance = $db->update(T_USERS, [
'balance' => number_format($videouserwallet, 1, '.', ''),
]);
}
any assistance is appreciated