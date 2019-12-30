Help solve "wp_enqueue_script was called **incorrectly**"

Please I was having error on my site until I activated wordpress debugger only to find this notice. I have been checking my function to solve this but have been unable to do that. please see the debugger notice: Notice : wp_enqueue_script was called incorrectly . Scripts and styles should not be registered or enqueued until the wp_enqueue_scripts , admin_enqueue_scripts , or login_enqueue_scripts hooks.

I have this on my function.php :

<?php // This file is part of the Carrington Mobile Theme for WordPress // http://carringtontheme.com // // Copyright (c) 2008-2009 Crowd Favorite, Ltd. All rights reserved. // http://crowdfavorite.com // // Released under the GPL license // http://www.opensource.org/licenses/gpl-license.php // // ********************************************************************** // This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but // WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of // MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. // ********************************************************************** if (__FILE__ == $_SERVER['SCRIPT_FILENAME']) { die(); } load_theme_textdomain('carrington-mobile'); define('CFCT_DEBUG', false); define('CFCT_PATH', trailingslashit(TEMPLATEPATH)); define('CFCT_HOME_LIST_LENGTH', 5); define('CFCT_HOME_LATEST_LENGTH', 250); $cfct_options = array( 'cfct_about_text' , 'cfct_credit' , 'cfct_posts_per_archive_page' , 'cfct_wp_footer' ); // Changing excerpt length function new_excerpt_length($length) { return 25; } add_filter('excerpt_length', 'new_excerpt_length'); // Changing excerpt more function new_excerpt_more($more) { return '....'; } add_filter('excerpt_more', 'new_excerpt_more'); function getPostViews($postID){ $count_key = 'post_views_count'; $count = get_post_meta($postID, $count_key, true); if($count==''){ delete_post_meta($postID, $count_key); add_post_meta($postID, $count_key, '0'); return "0 View"; } return $count.' Views'; } function setPostViews($postID) { $count_key = 'post_views_count'; $count = get_post_meta($postID, $count_key, true); if($count==''){ $count = 0; delete_post_meta($postID, $count_key); add_post_meta($postID, $count_key, '0'); }else{ $count++; update_post_meta($postID, $count_key, $count); } } // Remove issues with prefetching adding extra views remove_action( 'wp_head', 'adjacent_posts_rel_link_wp_head', 10, 0); function time_ago( $type = 'post' ) { $d = 'comment' == $type ? 'get_comment_time' : 'get_post_time'; return human_time_diff($d('U'), current_time('timestamp')) . " " . __('ago'); } function pagination($pages = '', $range = 4) { $showitems = ($range * 2)+1; global $paged; if(empty($paged)) $paged = 1; if($pages == '') { global $wp_query; $pages = $wp_query->max_num_pages; if(!$pages) { $pages = 1; } } if(1 != $pages) { echo "<div class=\"pagination\"><span>Page ".$paged." / ".$pages."</span>"; if($paged > 2 && $paged > $range+1 && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href='".get_pagenum_link(1)."'>« First</a>"; if($paged > 1 && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href='".get_pagenum_link($paged - 1)."'>‹ Previous</a>"; for ($i=1; $i <= $pages; $i++) { if (1 != $pages &&( !($i >= $paged+$range+1 || $i <= $paged-$range-1) || $pages <= $showitems )) { echo ($paged == $i)? "<span class=\"current\">".$i."</span>":"<a href='".get_pagenum_link($i)."' class=\"inactive\">".$i."</a>"; } } if ($paged < $pages && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href=\"".get_pagenum_link($paged + 1)."\">Next ›</a>"; if ($paged < $pages-1 && $paged+$range-1 < $pages && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href='".get_pagenum_link($pages)."'>Last »</a>"; echo "</div>

"; } } function cfct_blog_init() { if (cfct_get_option('cfct_ajax_load') == 'yes') { cfct_ajax_load(); } } add_action('init', 'cfct_blog_init'); function cfct_archive_title() { if(is_author()) { $output = __('Posts by:'); } elseif(is_category()) { $output = __('Category Archives:'); } elseif(is_tag()) { $output = __('Tag Archives:'); } elseif(is_archive()) { $output = __('Archives:'); } $output .= ' '; echo $output; } function cfct_mobile_post_gallery_columns($columns) { return 1; } add_filter('cfct_post_gallery_columns', 'cfct_mobile_post_gallery_columns'); if (!is_admin()) { wp_enqueue_script('jquery'); wp_enqueue_script('carrington-mobile', get_bloginfo('template_directory').'/js/mobile.js', array('jquery'), '1.0'); } include_once(CFCT_PATH.'carrington-core/carrington.php'); function catch_that_image() { global $post, $posts; $first_img = ''; ob_start(); ob_end_clean(); $output = preg_match_all('/<img.+src=[\'"]([^\'"]+)[\'"].*>/i', $post->post_content, $matches); $first_img = $matches [1] [0]; if(empty($first_img)){ $first_img = "https://dailygisters.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/images-1-1.jpeg"; } return $first_img; } ?> <?php function string_limit_words($string, $word_limit) { $words = explode(' ', $string, ($word_limit + 1)); if(count($words) > $word_limit) array_pop($words); return implode(' ', $words); } ?> <?php function wpse52737_enqueue_comment_reply_script() { if ( get_option( 'thread_comments' ) ) { wp_enqueue_script( 'comment_reply' ); } } add_action( 'comment_form_before', 'wpse52737_enqueue_comment_reply_script' ); function wpguy_linked_image($content){ $searchfor = '/(<img[^>]*\/>)/'; $replacewith = '<a href="'.get_permalink().'">$1</a>'; if (is_single() === FALSE){ $content = preg_replace($searchfor, $replacewith, $content, 1); } return $content; } add_filter('the_content', 'wpguy_linked_image'); function isa_add_img_title( $attr, $attachment = null ) { $img_title = trim( strip_tags( $attachment->post_title ) ); $attr['title'] = the_title_attribute( 'echo=0' ); $attr['alt'] = $img_title; return $attr; } add_filter( 'wp_get_attachment_image_attributes','isa_add_img_title', 10, 2 ); // remove width & height attributes from images // function remove_img_attr ($html) { return preg_replace('/(width|height)="\d+"\s/', "", $html); } add_filter( 'post_thumbnail_html', 'remove_img_attr' ); ?>

Please can I get any help on this?