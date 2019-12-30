Help solve "wp_enqueue_script was called **incorrectly**"

Please I was having error on my site until I activated wordpress debugger only to find this notice. I have been checking my function to solve this but have been unable to do that. please see the debugger notice: Notice : wp_enqueue_script was called incorrectly . Scripts and styles should not be registered or enqueued until the
wp_enqueue_scripts ,
admin_enqueue_scripts , or
login_enqueue_scripts hooks.
I have this on my function.php :
<?php
// This file is part of the Carrington Mobile Theme for WordPress
// http://carringtontheme.com
//
// Copyright (c) 2008-2009 Crowd Favorite, Ltd. All rights reserved.
// http://crowdfavorite.com
//
// Released under the GPL license
// http://www.opensource.org/licenses/gpl-license.php
//
// **********************************************************************
// This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but
// WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of
// MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
// **********************************************************************
if (__FILE__ == $_SERVER['SCRIPT_FILENAME']) { die(); }
load_theme_textdomain('carrington-mobile');
define('CFCT_DEBUG', false);
define('CFCT_PATH', trailingslashit(TEMPLATEPATH));
define('CFCT_HOME_LIST_LENGTH', 5);
define('CFCT_HOME_LATEST_LENGTH', 250);
$cfct_options = array(
'cfct_about_text'
, 'cfct_credit'
, 'cfct_posts_per_archive_page'
, 'cfct_wp_footer'
);
// Changing excerpt length
function new_excerpt_length($length) {
return 25;
}
add_filter('excerpt_length', 'new_excerpt_length');
// Changing excerpt more
function new_excerpt_more($more) {
return '....';
}
add_filter('excerpt_more', 'new_excerpt_more');
function getPostViews($postID){
$count_key = 'post_views_count';
$count = get_post_meta($postID, $count_key, true);
if($count==''){
delete_post_meta($postID, $count_key);
add_post_meta($postID, $count_key, '0');
return "0 View";
}
return $count.' Views';
}
function setPostViews($postID) {
$count_key = 'post_views_count';
$count = get_post_meta($postID, $count_key, true);
if($count==''){
$count = 0;
delete_post_meta($postID, $count_key);
add_post_meta($postID, $count_key, '0');
}else{
$count++;
update_post_meta($postID, $count_key, $count);
}
}
// Remove issues with prefetching adding extra views
remove_action( 'wp_head', 'adjacent_posts_rel_link_wp_head', 10, 0);
function time_ago( $type = 'post' ) {
$d = 'comment' == $type ? 'get_comment_time' : 'get_post_time';
return human_time_diff($d('U'), current_time('timestamp')) . " " . __('ago');
}
function pagination($pages = '', $range = 4)
{
$showitems = ($range * 2)+1;
global $paged;
if(empty($paged)) $paged = 1;
if($pages == '')
{
global $wp_query;
$pages = $wp_query->max_num_pages;
if(!$pages)
{
$pages = 1;
}
}
if(1 != $pages)
{
echo "<div class=\"pagination\"><span>Page ".$paged." / ".$pages."</span>";
if($paged > 2 && $paged > $range+1 && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href='".get_pagenum_link(1)."'>« First</a>";
if($paged > 1 && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href='".get_pagenum_link($paged - 1)."'>‹ Previous</a>";
for ($i=1; $i <= $pages; $i++)
{
if (1 != $pages &&( !($i >= $paged+$range+1 || $i <= $paged-$range-1) || $pages <= $showitems ))
{
echo ($paged == $i)? "<span class=\"current\">".$i."</span>":"<a href='".get_pagenum_link($i)."' class=\"inactive\">".$i."</a>";
}
}
if ($paged < $pages && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href=\"".get_pagenum_link($paged + 1)."\">Next ›</a>";
if ($paged < $pages-1 && $paged+$range-1 < $pages && $showitems < $pages) echo "<a href='".get_pagenum_link($pages)."'>Last »</a>";
echo "</div>\n";
}
}
function cfct_blog_init() {
if (cfct_get_option('cfct_ajax_load') == 'yes') {
cfct_ajax_load();
}
}
add_action('init', 'cfct_blog_init');
function cfct_archive_title() {
if(is_author()) {
$output = __('Posts by:');
} elseif(is_category()) {
$output = __('Category Archives:');
} elseif(is_tag()) {
$output = __('Tag Archives:');
} elseif(is_archive()) {
$output = __('Archives:');
}
$output .= ' ';
echo $output;
}
function cfct_mobile_post_gallery_columns($columns) {
return 1;
}
add_filter('cfct_post_gallery_columns', 'cfct_mobile_post_gallery_columns');
if (!is_admin()) {
wp_enqueue_script('jquery');
wp_enqueue_script('carrington-mobile', get_bloginfo('template_directory').'/js/mobile.js', array('jquery'), '1.0');
}
include_once(CFCT_PATH.'carrington-core/carrington.php');
function catch_that_image() {
global $post, $posts;
$first_img = '';
ob_start();
ob_end_clean();
$output = preg_match_all('/<img.+src=[\'"]([^\'"]+)[\'"].*>/i', $post->post_content, $matches);
$first_img = $matches [1] [0];
if(empty($first_img)){
$first_img = "https://dailygisters.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/images-1-1.jpeg";
}
return $first_img;
}
?>
<?php
function string_limit_words($string, $word_limit)
{
$words = explode(' ', $string, ($word_limit + 1));
if(count($words) > $word_limit)
array_pop($words);
return implode(' ', $words);
}
?>
<?php
function wpse52737_enqueue_comment_reply_script() {
if ( get_option( 'thread_comments' ) ) {
wp_enqueue_script( 'comment_reply' );
}
}
add_action( 'comment_form_before', 'wpse52737_enqueue_comment_reply_script' );
function wpguy_linked_image($content){
$searchfor = '/(<img[^>]*\/>)/';
$replacewith = '<a href="'.get_permalink().'">$1</a>';
if (is_single() === FALSE){
$content = preg_replace($searchfor, $replacewith, $content, 1);
}
return $content;
}
add_filter('the_content', 'wpguy_linked_image');
function isa_add_img_title( $attr, $attachment = null ) {
$img_title = trim( strip_tags( $attachment->post_title ) );
$attr['title'] = the_title_attribute( 'echo=0' );
$attr['alt'] = $img_title;
return $attr;
}
add_filter( 'wp_get_attachment_image_attributes','isa_add_img_title', 10, 2 );
// remove width & height attributes from images
//
function remove_img_attr ($html)
{
return preg_replace('/(width|height)="\d+"\s/', "", $html);
}
add_filter( 'post_thumbnail_html', 'remove_img_attr' );
?>
Please can I get any help on this?