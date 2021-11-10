Help! Slow to no load and Error 500

A different idea is to use sub-directories instead of sub-domains. It would save you space, and if you use a cron job, time.

Instead of tx.domain.tld you can to domain.tld/tx. It would allow you to only have one installation. If you set up a cron job at your host to run every hour and load your homepage, you can speed up your site as well.

Additionally, it does look like your site is having issues right now too.