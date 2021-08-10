Help! Slow to no load and Error 500

Hello. Am nearing my wits end. I am an individual attempting to build a website with multiple subdomains and eventually have an ecommerce store. I am on shared hosting. Constructed the main website and building subdomains, one for each state (located in U.S.) so 50 single page subdomains. Each domain aggregates certain articles from local publications. A couple of weeks ago began getting “Internal Server Error 500”. When I went into the cpanel it said I had reached 1 million files. Support said delete as much as possible. I deleted 15 subdomains with only wordpress (not yet built-out), optimized the main site’s data base and deleted as many files as possible. I am now down to 750k files and it takes over a minute for my main site or any subdomain to load and I occassionally still get the “500” error when I try to work on a site. It actually performed better just under 1 million files. Have been on the phone with support for hours, they tell me to delete and upgrade my account. I understand I may need to upgrade my account, but currently the site and subdomains take longer to load and have more problems with 750k files than they did with 999k files. Can anyone please help me. I am new to this and don’t know what to do. Sorry for the length. Elliot