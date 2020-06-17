Help resolving SQL error

Hi guys. I’m new here,I thought I can have an answer even so I think it could be pretty easy to slove the problem I’m stuck in it in th last two days.

You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ‘* FROM roombook WHERE cout = ‘2020-03-03’’ at line 1

So here’s my code, and as I said up here it shows me an error in my SQL syntax;