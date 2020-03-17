Help resolving SQL error

Hi guys. I’m new here,I thought I can have an answer even so I think it could be pretty easy to slove the problem I’m stuck in it in th last two days.
You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ‘* FROM roombook WHERE cout = ‘2020-03-03’’ at line 1
So here’s my code, and as I said up here it shows me an error in my SQL syntax;
function CheckDatat()
{
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "hoteli") or die ("Gabim ne lidhje");
$exp = mysqli_query($conn,"SELECT cout FROM roombook");
$data = date('Y-m-d');
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($exp))
{
if ($row['cout'] <$data)
{
$del = mysqli_query($conn,"DELETE * FROM roombook WHERE cout = '$row[cout]'") or die(mysqli_error($conn));
}
}
}