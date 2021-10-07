Help needed with Sequelize

The project :

Language: NodeJS

Database: Postgres

ORM: Sequelize v6

I’ve opted out of using sequelize.sync

Instead, I am using migrations to create/update database schema.

I define associations in model definition files.

The part that confuses me, is the references option in model creation migrations.

The documentation is unclear about this option (and for the general use-case without sequelize.sync as well).

The questions are:

is the references option required in my specific use case? is the references option recommended in my specific use case? in which case would I possibly need this option? what is the proper way to manage associations in my specific use case?

Thanks in advance