Help needed for Amazon S3 SDK

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: But when I am trying to include upload.php it generates a warning.

Warning : require(…app/init.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home1/…/amazons3/public/upload.php on line 6 This is line 6 → <?php require '../app/init.php'; ?>

Odd, missing a require should be an E_FATAL, not an E_WARN… (technically it should be E_COMPILE_ERROR which should be raised at E_FATAL level)

Regardless. “ .. ” means “Go up one level”. Start at upload.php, and follow the path you have given. Do you get to init.php? (Hint: No) What does the path need to be to get to the directory you’re trying to reach, given your starting point?

If the file is being included by another file, the relative paths become relative to the file that’s including upload.php.