Help needed for Amazon S3 SDK

Need the code on init.php as well, because it’s line 7 in that file that’s throwing the error (read your stack trace.)
Last time you showed us init.php, it did not include a region in its invoker.
Sidebar: It may help you to look at the source code of your error page, because PHP’s error dumps use regular file notations (\n’s) instead of HTML entities (
<br>s) for its breaking. In Source Code view, the stack dump looks like:
<b>Fatal error</b>: Uncaught InvalidArgumentException: Missing required client configuration options:
region: (string)
A "region" configuration value is required for the "s3" service
(e.g., "us-west-2"). A list of available public regions and endpoints can be
found at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html. in /home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/vendor/aws/aws-sdk-php/src/ClientResolver.php:406
Stack trace:
#0 /home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/vendor/aws/aws-sdk-php/src/ClientResolver.php(302): Aws\ClientResolver->throwRequired(Array)
#1 /home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/vendor/aws/aws-sdk-php/src/AwsClient.php(199): Aws\ClientResolver->resolve(Array, Object(Aws\HandlerList))
#2 /home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/vendor/aws/aws-sdk-php/src/S3/S3Client.php(346): Aws\AwsClient->__construct(Array)
#3 /home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/app/init.php(7): Aws\S3\S3Client->__co in <b>/home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/vendor/aws/aws-sdk-php/src/ClientResolver.php</b> on line <b>406</b><br />