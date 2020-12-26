Help needed for Amazon S3 SDK

Hi There, did you wanted to say that function is not applicable there?
When you submit to the same page action is not required.
I have one more question, which is slightly different from the title.
I have this arrangement →
But when I am trying to include upload.php it generates a warning.
Warning : require(…app/init.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home1/…/amazons3/public/upload.php on line 6
This is line 6 →
<?php require '../app/init.php'; ?>
I still feel I am not making any mistake, but still, the error is there.
Woulda thought you of all people benanamen would be arguing that you should still put it there even if it’s not required.
Odd, missing a
require should be an E_FATAL, not an E_WARN… (technically it should be E_COMPILE_ERROR which should be raised at E_FATAL level)
Regardless. “
..” means “Go up one level”. Start at upload.php, and follow the path you have given. Do you get to init.php? (Hint: No) What does the path need to be to get to the directory you’re trying to reach, given your starting point?
EDIT: okay Marc, you’ve really gotta stop posting at 4 in the morning before you learn to read.
If the file is being included by another file, the relative paths become relative to the file that’s including upload.php.
What is the file name that is put into the browser to load the page?
if you’re directly calling
example.com/upload.php, and the file exists where your screenshot shows on the server, then the line as written should work.
Are you sure you’ve uploaded init.php ? Either it doesnt exist, or your webserver only serves files from the /public folder, because going to
http://app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/app/init.php gives me a 404.
vendor folder was not uploaded that may be causing issue. I am uploading it now.
Aside: I see why it generated an E_WARN though, it failed to find where indicated, but was still digging through its possible Path folders. It E_FATAL’d once it ran out of possible locations to look in.
I always use echo getcwd() to find the search source path then manually try the relative path. Or if file_exists(…)
Interesting. Why would you think that? I have made many posts (perhaps on other sites) to leave out the action attribute completely.
You got me thinking though, in the case of a public method, I would say to put the public designation even though that is the default. I would say add type hints even though they are not required. I guess it just depends on what we are talking about as to whether I would say do something or not. Programmers preference really. What does hold true in all cases though, is just be consistent whatever it is you do.
Hi There,
If anyone has administrator/moderator rights here can he change the topic to “help needed for amazon S3 SDK”? I have a few more issues. Otherwise, the topic is very misleading, or advise me If I should start a new thread.
This is the Live location, and it is throwing an error →
Fatal error : Uncaught InvalidArgumentException: Missing required client configuration options: region: (string) A “region” configuration value is required for the “s3” service (e.g., “us-west-2”). A list of available public regions and endpoints can be found at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html. in
For that particular folder/bucket in the amazon dashboard, this is the region given →
this is my configuartion.php:
<?php
return [
's3' => [
'version' => 'latest',
'region' => 'us-east-1',
'key' => 'WEFKdCo+yTEHsP47KXgJaoCuvBDsda4kHg3+N2y5',
'secret' => 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
'bucket' => 'appopedia'
]
];
In which direction should I move, in order to troubleshoot the issue.
Are you using Laravel? If so, clear the config cache.
$ artisan config:clear
No sir. A normal practice code →
Additioanally,
Code on upload.php is →
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
?>
<?php require '../app/init.php'; ?>
<?php
if (isset($_FILES['file'])) {
$file = $_FILES['file'];
$name = $file['name'];
$tmp_name = $file['tmp_name'];
$ext = explode('.',$name);
$ext = strtolower(end($ext));
// echo $ext . "<br />";
// Temporary Data
$key = md5(uniqid());
$temp_file_name = "{$key}.{$ext}";
// $temp_file_name = rand().".${ext}";
// echo $temp_file_name;
$temp_file_path = "uploads/{$temp_file_name}";
move_uploaded_file($tmp_name, $temp_file_path);
// var_dump($ext);
try {
$s3->putObject([
'Bucket' => $config['s3']['bucket'],
'Key' => "uploads/$name",
'Body' => fopen($temp_file_path, 'rb'),
'ACL' => 'public-read'
]);
} catch (S3Exception $e) {
die('There was some Kind of uploading Issue'.$e->getMessage());
}
unlink($temp_file_path);
}
?>
<?php require '../includes/header.php'; ?>
<h1>Upload </h1>
<form method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-inline">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="file" name="file">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input type="submit" value="Upload" class="btn btn-primary">
</div>
</form>
<?php require '../includes/footer.php'; ?>
