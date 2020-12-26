Help needed for Amazon S3 SDK

PHP
#9

Hi There, did you wanted to say that function is not applicable there?

#10

When you submit to the same page action is not required.

2 Likes
#11

I have one more question, which is slightly different from the title.

I have this arrangement →

image
image1118×465 53.7 KB

But when I am trying to include upload.php it generates a warning.
Warning : require(…app/init.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home1/…/amazons3/public/upload.php on line 6

This is line 6 →

<?php require '../app/init.php'; ?>

I still feel I am not making any mistake, but still, the error is there.

#12

Woulda thought you of all people benanamen would be arguing that you should still put it there even if it’s not required.

Odd, missing a require should be an E_FATAL, not an E_WARN… (technically it should be E_COMPILE_ERROR which should be raised at E_FATAL level)

Regardless. “..” means “Go up one level”. Start at upload.php, and follow the path you have given. Do you get to init.php? (Hint: No) What does the path need to be to get to the directory you’re trying to reach, given your starting point?

EDIT: okay Marc, you’ve really gotta stop posting at 4 in the morning before you learn to read.
If the file is being included by another file, the relative paths become relative to the file that’s including upload.php.

1 Like
#13

So could this be the reason →

image
image845×573 35.8 KB

If yes, what will the remedial solution?

#14

What is the file name that is put into the browser to load the page?

#15

This one →

#16

if you’re directly calling example.com/upload.php, and the file exists where your screenshot shows on the server, then the line as written should work.

1 Like
#17

Are you sure you’ve uploaded init.php ? Either it doesnt exist, or your webserver only serves files from the /public folder, because going to http://app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/app/init.php gives me a 404.

1 Like
#18

image

#19

vendor folder was not uploaded that may be causing issue. I am uploading it now.

#20

Aside: I see why it generated an E_WARN though, it failed to find where indicated, but was still digging through its possible Path folders. It E_FATAL’d once it ran out of possible locations to look in.

#21

I always use echo getcwd() to find the search source path then manually try the relative path. Or if file_exists(…)

1 Like
#22

Interesting. Why would you think that? I have made many posts (perhaps on other sites) to leave out the action attribute completely.

You got me thinking though, in the case of a public method, I would say to put the public designation even though that is the default. I would say add type hints even though they are not required. I guess it just depends on what we are talking about as to whether I would say do something or not. Programmers preference really. What does hold true in all cases though, is just be consistent whatever it is you do.

#23

Hi There,

If anyone has administrator/moderator rights here can he change the topic to “help needed for amazon S3 SDK”? I have a few more issues. Otherwise, the topic is very misleading, or advise me If I should start a new thread.

1 Like
#24

This is the Live location, and it is throwing an error →

Fatal error : Uncaught InvalidArgumentException: Missing required client configuration options: region: (string) A “region” configuration value is required for the “s3” service (e.g., “us-west-2”). A list of available public regions and endpoints can be found at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html. in

For that particular folder/bucket in the amazon dashboard, this is the region given →

image
image924×566 37.7 KB

this is my configuartion.php:

<?php 
return [
  's3' => [
    'version' => 'latest',
    'region'  => 'us-east-1',
    'key'     =>  'WEFKdCo+yTEHsP47KXgJaoCuvBDsda4kHg3+N2y5', 
    'secret'  =>  'XXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
    'bucket'  =>  'appopedia'
  ]
];

In which direction should I move, in order to troubleshoot the issue.

#25

Are you using Laravel? If so, clear the config cache.

$ artisan config:clear

1 Like
#26

No sir. A normal practice code →

image

Additioanally,

Code on upload.php is →

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
?>
<?php require '../app/init.php'; ?>
<?php 
if (isset($_FILES['file'])) {
  $file = $_FILES['file'];

  $name = $file['name'];
  $tmp_name = $file['tmp_name'];

  $ext = explode('.',$name);
  $ext = strtolower(end($ext));
  // echo $ext . "<br />";

  // Temporary Data
  $key = md5(uniqid());
  $temp_file_name = "{$key}.{$ext}";
  // $temp_file_name = rand().".${ext}";
  // echo $temp_file_name;
  $temp_file_path = "uploads/{$temp_file_name}";
  move_uploaded_file($tmp_name, $temp_file_path);
  // var_dump($ext);

  try {
    $s3->putObject([
    'Bucket' => $config['s3']['bucket'],
    'Key' => "uploads/$name",
    'Body' => fopen($temp_file_path, 'rb'),
    'ACL'  => 'public-read'
  ]);    
  } catch (S3Exception $e) {
    die('There was some Kind of uploading Issue'.$e->getMessage());
  }  

  unlink($temp_file_path);
}
?>

<?php require '../includes/header.php'; ?>
<h1>Upload </h1>
<form method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-inline">
  <div class="form-group">
    <input type="file" name="file">    
  </div>
  <div class="form-group">
  <input type="submit" value="Upload" class="btn btn-primary">    
  </div>
</form>



<?php require '../includes/footer.php'; ?>
#27

Off Topic:

Done.

For future reference, please note it is much better to use the flag system for such requests, to ensure they are not missed. smile

1 Like
#28

I got it, thanks.

1 Like