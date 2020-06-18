Help My Menu bar is not sliding

Hello y’all, after using @media query in my CSS to make my header responsive, the menu bar is only static with and not sliding even when i applied “left: -100%;”. Check the link below to help me out on this:

https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/mdVRJrx

The ul is not a general sibling of the checkbox. You would need to find the nav element which is a sibling of the checkbox and then use the descendant selector to target the ul.

i.e.

 #check:checked ~ nav ul{
        left: 0;
    }

(As an aside for smoother transitions you would be better off using transform with translate as it is more performant than manipulating the left property.)

It’s still not working Paul

Have you updated the codepen as you still have the old rule in place?

If I add the rule I gave you (and make the label visible as your icon is not showing in the codepen) and then click it the menu appear as shown in the screenshot below.

