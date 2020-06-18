Help My Menu bar is not sliding

Hello y’all, after using @media query in my CSS to make my header responsive, the menu bar is only static with and not sliding even when i applied “left: -100%;”. Check the link below to help me out on this:
The ul is not a general sibling of the checkbox. You would need to find the nav element which is a sibling of the checkbox and then use the descendant selector to target the ul.
i.e.
#check:checked ~ nav ul{
left: 0;
}
(As an aside for smoother transitions you would be better off using transform with translate as it is more performant than manipulating the left property.)
It’s still not working Paul