Help My Menu bar is not sliding

adefesoq: adefesoq: Sorry for asking this question, but what is a live demo and how can I put my code up on a live demo

A live demo is where the code is hosted online so that everyone can view. I assumed you were creating a page that could be viewed online so that everyone can see it and would have expected that you had some hosting already set up for your site.

If you don’t have any hosting set up then sites like codepen are useful for straight forward demos but the problem arises when the error is not uploaded or replicated in codepen which makes it hard to debug your local problem.

I suggest that you check you are using the correct css file locally if you have updated it and that you don’t have any cache issues. If that doesn’t solve the problem then open the web developer toolbar in Chrome (or browser of your choice) and look to see if the code you changed is actually being used in the style panel. (The browser devtools are your best friend when debugging problems :))

Just going offline but back tomorrow if you have more questions