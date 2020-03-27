Help me write a Mysql trigger correctly

I have the following two tables:

TABLE 1:

+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------+------+-----+---------+-------+ | Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------+------+-----+---------+-------+ | patient_id | bigint(20) | NO | PRI | NULL | | | patient_wpid | int(11) | NO | PRI | NULL | | | age_at_visit | int(11) | YES | | NULL | | | sex | enum('male','female') | YES | | NULL |

TABLE 2

+-------------------------+----------------------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra | +-------------------------+----------------------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | patient_id | bigint(20) | NO | PRI | NULL | | | patient_wpid | int(11) | NO | PRI | NULL | | | weight | text | YES | | NULL | | | creatinine | text | YES | | NULL | | | eGFR | varchar(100) | YES | | N/A | | +-------------------------+----------------------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+

What I need to do is, after an insert on Table 2, perform the following:

Select the age_at_visit and sex values from Table 1, for the given patient_id and patient_wpid (these fields have same values on both Table 1 and Table 2 and Table 1 has been filled BEFORE Table 2) Use the inserted values of weight and creatinine in Table2 and calculate a formula, in order to produce, and consecutively store, a value for the eGFR column of Table2.

The formula is the following: eGFR = 175 × (creatinine)^(-1.154) × (age)^(-0.203) × (0.742 if female)

So, what I wrote (and produced quite a few errors since it is my very first attempt with Triggers) is the following:

delimiter // CREATE TRIGGER calcEGFR AFTER INSERT ON Table2 FOR EACH ROW BEGIN SELECT age_at_visit, sex FROM Table1 WHERE (Table1.patient_wpid = Table2.patient_wpid AND Table1.patient_id = Table2.patient_id) SET @creatinine_power := SELECT POWER(creatinine,-1.154); SET @age_power := SELECT POWER(Table1.age_at_visit,-0.203); IF Table1.sex = 'female' THEN SET @sex_addition := 0.742 END IF; IF Table1.sex = 'male' THEN SET @sex_addition := 1 END IF; SET @eGFR_value := (175 * @creatinine_power * @age_power * @sex_addition) UPDATE Table2 SET eGFR = @eGFR_value; END;// delimiter ;

Can you please help me correct this?

Thanks!