Help me with git push please

.NET
#1

I have cloned a repository to my local computer off of a network. Then I was using Microsoft Visual Studio version 2019. After I made modifications to the file I have been working on, I successfully completed the following git commads:

git add
git status
git commit
git push

After some time, I decided to make a new folder locally, clone the current repository in this new folder and then compare the entire solution with my version I have been working on using WinMerge. I updated and merged the code and made sure my solution would build.

Then, returning to git bash, I tried the four git commands I used before but when I type “git push” I get this

$ git push

fatal: No configured push destination.

Either specify the URL from the command-line or configure a remote repository using

git remote add <name> <url>

and then push using the remote name

git push <name>