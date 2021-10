Help me with css for DL DD DT

To style like the image shown, using the dl mark up, you could use display table to get the tabular appearance for the list.

To make table rows, you would need to wrap each <dt> and <dd> pair in a <div> , which is now valid mark up for a <dl> .

.productView-info { display: table; } .productView-info div { display: table-row; } .productView-info dt, .productView-info dd { display: table-cell ; }

That is the basis for the table style layout. It will need further refinement to get the exact styling.