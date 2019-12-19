Help me report webspam

I have reported a website in my niche who is using spammy techniques to rank #1 at the expense of all other honest webmasters.

I realized googlebot is quite retarded to not notice such things, but nonetheless, although I made my report on google a month ago, nothing has changed.

I know, you will say: google gets millions of reports, someone will read it categorize it and put it in a list to be integrated in the next algorithm etc.

But I didn’t come here to hear this, I came here to ask for creative ways I could get my report noticed by google so it can act on it fast.

Suggestions?