Help me report webspam

#1

I have reported a website in my niche who is using spammy techniques to rank #1 at the expense of all other honest webmasters.

I realized googlebot is quite retarded to not notice such things, but nonetheless, although I made my report on google a month ago, nothing has changed.

I know, you will say: google gets millions of reports, someone will read it categorize it and put it in a list to be integrated in the next algorithm etc.

But I didn’t come here to hear this, I came here to ask for creative ways I could get my report noticed by google so it can act on it fast.

Suggestions?

#2

“How can I game the system”, regardless of the system, is by its nature a self-defeating question.

If there were some magical way to get your report ‘noticed’, among that, as you said yourself, millions of reports, then that would be the way everyone does it; which in turn means it would become one of the millions of reports again…

You may not have come here to hear this, but it’s the truth. We’re not here to blow rainbows and say there’s this one magical trick that all webmasters should know.