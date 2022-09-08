Help me decide what technology should I use for this project

I’m a solo freelance programmer and want to write an app for internal project management, something I can add projects, milestones, tasks, etc. and track them as I work on them, occasionally remind me of things like take a break, lunch time, etc. and over time I can track on which category (like python, php, c#, etc.) I worked how many hours, etc.

I’m actually confused about whether to build this as a Web or Windows Desktop app. I’m considering latter because it can run efficiently on my laptop in the system tray using least memory and resources, web-based on the other hand will force me keep running an apache server too which will be quite an overhead (unless I host it on google cloud or someplace which might be an option?)

The only reason for considering web-based is that eventually I’m planning to make this tool open source and with web-based, many others can find this useful too (including OSX/Linux users). At that point, I may consider expanding its data schema to include multi-user connectivity, client login, etc. but that’s going too far at this point!

The basic idea is that this tool should be useful not just for me but other freelancers, students, hobbyists, etc. who might be in my shoes. From that perspective, what do you think is the right technology to use? Web based or Windows based?

(I’ve extensively worked on C#/WinForms projects before and I’m thinking Visual Studio Express for desktop development)