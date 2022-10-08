Help me decide what design should I use for this project?

My problem is rather uncommon, I use a website every day and lose much time there because the site presents a lot of content I’m not interested in. I would like to build an application that hides the unwanted content. What I’m not sure is what design I need because I never did a web or database project.

I’m the only person who will use the application. There are 10-20 new pages a day, each with 15 items and in the majority I’m not interested, over a timeframe of years there might be many items. For every shown item on the site, I want to have a button ‘Hide this item in the future’.

A design I believe that could work is:

Scrape the content of the site.

Build and present an own site/page using a web server.

Use a database to manage the unwanted items.

The scraping part is done, using Python. For the other parts I want to use flask and SQLite, does this design make sense or might something more simple be possible?

Example item: