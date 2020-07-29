Help me correct this simple query

#1

Hello, lets imagine i have table ads and table adsClicks. …

table ads holds banner links
table adsClicks holds IP clicks on banner

I want to show user only link banners that user has not ever clicked or did click 24+ hours ago

Here is my code:

$time = time() + 86400; //PHP

SELECT a.*
FROM ads AS a

WHERE (
	(a.id NOT IN(SELECT ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ad=a.id AND ip='00.00.00.00'))
	OR
	(a.id IN(SELECT ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ad=a.id AND ip='00.00.00.00' AND time>'".$time."')
)

AND a.status='Active' AND clicksLeft>0

Query does work but still does give banner links that user has clicked in last 24 hours :frowning:

Whats the issue? Also maybe there are better way to write it (left join - could not figure out correct syntax)?

Thanks in advance!

#2

$time = time() + 86400; - is a future. I think you would have…

$time = time() - 86400;

#3

Wow thanks. . But it is not an issue i think :frowning: Its just a typo as i m not able to just copy code right now :frowning:

#4

Query that retrieve never clicked banners looks like…

SELECT ads.id
FROM ads
LEFT JOIN adsClicks 
ON ads.id = adsClicks.ad
AND adsClicks.ip = :ip
WHERE adsClicks.ad IS NULL

Use it instead of your first subquery.

#5

Why would i join that table again?

#6

Sorry, that’s could be simpler…

$time = time() - 86400; //PHP

SELECT a.*
FROM ads AS a

WHERE (
	(a.id NOT IN (SELECT ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ip = :ip GROUP BY ad))
	OR
	(a.id IN (SELECT ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ip = :ip AND time > :time GROUP BY ad)
)

AND a.status='Active' AND clicksLeft>0
#7

I have not tested yet. … But just to be sure. … What does GROUP BY do in this case? also for check if was clicked? Does it looks at latest click (they can be multiple clicks)?

#8

Just because of performance. Or another variant…

$time = time() - 86400; //PHP

SELECT a.*
FROM ads AS a

WHERE (
	(a.id NOT IN (SELECT UNIQUE ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ip = :ip))
	OR
	(a.id IN (SELECT UNIQUE ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ip = :ip AND time > :time)
)

AND a.status='Active' AND clicksLeft>0