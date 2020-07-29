Help me correct this simple query

PHP
#1

Hello, lets imagine i have table ads and table adsClicks. …

table ads holds banner links
table adsClicks holds IP clicks on banner

I want to show user only link banners that user has not ever clicked or did click 24+ hours ago

Here is my code:

$time = time() + 86400; //PHP

SELECT a.*
FROM ads AS a

WHERE (
	(a.id NOT IN(SELECT ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ad=a.id AND ip='00.00.00.00'))
	OR
	(a.id IN(SELECT ad FROM adsClicks WHERE ad=a.id AND ip='00.00.00.00' AND time>'".$time."')
)

AND a.status='Active' AND clicksLeft>0

Query does work but still does give banner links that user has clicked in last 24 hours :frowning:

Whats the issue? Also maybe there are better way to write it (left join - could not figure out correct syntax)?

Thanks in advance!

#2

$time = time() + 86400; - is a future. I think you would have…

$time = time() - 86400;