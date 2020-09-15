Help making an Accordion Menu save the open/close status of its panels

As a new coder, I have been having a lot of problem trying to figure out what I need to do, to make this work. Javascript and its syntax is a little too far advanced for me to understand at this point in my learning. I am using code from w3schools and am trying to tailor it to my purposes.

I have an accordion menu that works fine functionally, but I want the open/close status of panels to save when I refresh the page. I do not want to use cookies to store this, and I would prefer storing the status via session storage rather than with local storage.

Since I don’t understand how the javascript that I am using works, I have no idea how to add in the session saving. I have looked at other examples but they are very different from the code that I have and I have no idea how to mesh the 2 together (despite days of trying to do just that).

If have 3 different menu sections (panels) so I think that I have to save the status of each panel. However the examples I see, do not do this. Maybe they are saving it in an array, but I really don’t know.

I know people don’t like writing code for others, but generally reading working code is how I learn. (Although in this case, I just can’t figure out all the Javascript syntax).

I would like to ask for 2 really big favors here:

Can someone please complete the Javascript code that I would need to achieve this. Here is my codepen: https://codepen.io/helpneeded22/pen/NWxrmMJ Can someone walk me through what is happening on the following lines of code. I just guessing at what is happening:

var coll = document.getElementsByClassName("collapsible");

This retrieves all the style elements of the class “collapsible” from my css and stores it into an array called “coll”?

for (i = 0; i < coll.length; i++) {

Creating a loop, however what is the value of “coll”'s length? Is it the number of times the “collapsible” class is used on current page?

coll[i].addEventListener("click", function() {

For each instance of “coll”, wait to see if the user clicks on the instance? (Which in my case there would be coll[0] and coll[1]? If I understand how this loop is incrementing correctly I think the first instance is “coll[0]” and not “coll[1]”?

this.classList.toggle("active");

This will switch elements in the “collapsible” class to those elements declared in the “active” class? It apparently doesn’t replace the class completely, but the elements it contains (such as background color) will take precedence over those used in the other class?

var content = this.nextElementSibling;

I’m really not certain about this. W3schools describes this syntax as “The nextElementSibling property returns the element immediately following the specified element, in the same tree level.”. I may not be completely clear what an “element” is. What would be the “elements” and “sibling” in my example?

if (content.style.display === "block") { content.style.display = "none";

The above condition, does make me think that the elements, are the style elements in the class, and this code is used to replace those style elements?