Help, Javascript code not being called

Hi new here, been looking up the web why my javascript is not being called in my html code. On the debug/console I get
"
trying to recreate a game my teacher made us do a few years back but better (old style spaceshooter type game) have 3 set of files: html, css and js.
here is my html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" >
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html">
<link rel='stylesheet' href="looks.css">
<title>Spaceshooter</title>
<script src="script.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<h1>
<center>Spaceshooter</center>
</h1>
<div>
<canvas id="mycanvas" style="height: 600px; width: 100%;"></canvas>
</script>
</div>
</body>
</html>
and here is my css:
body {
background-color: #8B008B;
}
h1 {
font-family: "Lucida Console";
font-weight: bolder;
text-shadow: 2px 0 #424242;
}
div {
height: 600px;
width: 95%;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
margin-top: 35px;
background-color: black;
}
and here is my js:
var c=document.getElementById("myCanvas");
var ctx=c.getContext("2d");
ctx.fillStyle="#FF0000";
ctx.fillRect(0,0,150,75);
console.log("Help me!");
What I want with this game is for it to be 3 files in a folder so I can just rar it and send it to friends. so I just want them to be able to open the html and not do anything more (i.e set up a localhost for it to work)
But my .js is not working. the html and css work fine but I can’t for the life of me find anything that helps online with my problem.
some info you might ask for:
The files are in: D:\Stuff\spaceshooter (have tried to add the entire file path, with and without file://)
I am using firefox, but tried chrome and MS edge aswell.
Have tried to move the “script src=”"></script" around and did not change anything. did also add type=“text/javascript” but also nothing.
Thanks in advance for any help, and hope all you have a great day.