Help, Javascript code not being called

Hi new here, been looking up the web why my javascript is not being called in my html code. On the debug/console I get

"

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" > <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html"> <link rel='stylesheet' href="looks.css"> <title>Spaceshooter</title> <script src="script.js"></script> </head> <body> <h1> <center>Spaceshooter</center> </h1> <div> <canvas id="mycanvas" style="height: 600px; width: 100%;"></canvas> </script> </div> </body> </html>

trying to recreate a game my teacher made us do a few years back but better (old style spaceshooter type game) have 3 set of files: html, css and js.here is my html:

and here is my css:

body { background-color: #8B008B; } h1 { font-family: "Lucida Console"; font-weight: bolder; text-shadow: 2px 0 #424242; } div { height: 600px; width: 95%; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; margin-top: 35px; background-color: black; }

and here is my js:

var c=document.getElementById("myCanvas"); var ctx=c.getContext("2d"); ctx.fillStyle="#FF0000"; ctx.fillRect(0,0,150,75); console.log("Help me!");

What I want with this game is for it to be 3 files in a folder so I can just rar it and send it to friends. so I just want them to be able to open the html and not do anything more (i.e set up a localhost for it to work)

But my .js is not working. the html and css work fine but I can’t for the life of me find anything that helps online with my problem.

some info you might ask for:

The files are in: D:\Stuff\spaceshooter (have tried to add the entire file path, with and without file://)

I am using firefox, but tried chrome and MS edge aswell.

Have tried to move the “script src=”"></script" around and did not change anything. did also add type=“text/javascript” but also nothing.

Thanks in advance for any help, and hope all you have a great day.