Help in Making something false in Java while keeping it as an int, not a boolean

#1

Hi. So I was doing something as an assignment. I need to make something false without converting to a boolean, or vice versa. I try changing it between each of them, as I was suggested to do. I Each time I change it to the way it wants me to change it, it goes to the other thing and says it is wrong

I know I said before that I didn't want direct answers, cause I need to learn this on my own as much as possible, but I need the answer. Most of the time, yeah, just hints and suggestions, but I can't think of a way around this.

Here is my code for you:

``` package Lesson;

import java.util.Scanner;

public class RectanglePrinter {

public static void main(String[] args) {

	//Create a Scanner
	Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in); 
	
	//Prompt the user to enter a height
	System.out.println("Please enter a height. No Fractions or Decimals: "); 
	int height = input.nextInt();
	boolean fraction = false;
	boolean decimal = false;
	if (height = fraction || decimal) {
		System.out.println("That is not a valid number. Please enter a valid numbers without fractions or decimals.");
		
	}
	//Prompt the user to enter a width
	System.out.println("Please enter a width. No Fractions or Decimals"); 
	int width = input.nextInt();
}

}

I can't think of a way around without trying to say something completely different. How do I fix this issue?

#2

Looks like that throws exceptions if an illegal value is entered.
https://www.javatpoint.com/post/java-scanner-nextint-method#:~:text=The%20nextInt()%20method%20of,the%20input%20as%20an%20int.

Looks like there’s a hasNextInt in there which could be leveraged or you could use a try/catch