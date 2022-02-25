Help in Making something false in Java while keeping it as an int, not a boolean

Hi. So I was doing something as an assignment. I need to make something false without converting to a boolean, or vice versa. I try changing it between each of them, as I was suggested to do. I Each time I change it to the way it wants me to change it, it goes to the other thing and says it is wrong
I know I said before that I didn't want direct answers, cause I need to learn this on my own as much as possible, but I need the answer. Most of the time, yeah, just hints and suggestions, but I can't think of a way around this.
Here is my code for you:``` package Lesson;
import java.util.Scanner;
public class RectanglePrinter {
public static void main(String[] args) {
//Create a Scanner
Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in);
//Prompt the user to enter a height
System.out.println("Please enter a height. No Fractions or Decimals: ");
int height = input.nextInt();
boolean fraction = false;
boolean decimal = false;
if (height = fraction || decimal) {
System.out.println("That is not a valid number. Please enter a valid numbers without fractions or decimals.");
}
//Prompt the user to enter a width
System.out.println("Please enter a width. No Fractions or Decimals");
int width = input.nextInt();
}
}
I can't think of a way around without trying to say something completely different. How do I fix this issue?