'hello' not printing onto html site in Chrome

#1

Hi, I’m new to coding and I am trying to learn Javascript, html, and css. In visual studio I used this code. Then I opened the file in google and went to Inspect. The alert ‘yooo’ works but ‘hello’ does not show up on the body of my screen. After a little inspecting I saw that Quirks Mode is on and I think that may the culprit. I"m not sure though. How do I turn off Quirks Mode if this is the case or if a filter is causing this, how do I turn it off?

<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
    <script>
        console.log('hello');
        alert('yooo');
    </script>
</body>
</html>
#2

console output will never be shown on your browsers page. It is only visible in the developer tools console (Like the name says )
So open the Chrom developer tool, move to console and be funny :grinning:

#3

Thank you so much.