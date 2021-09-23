'hello' not printing onto html site in Chrome

Hi, I’m new to coding and I am trying to learn Javascript, html, and css. In visual studio I used this code. Then I opened the file in google and went to Inspect. The alert ‘yooo’ works but ‘hello’ does not show up on the body of my screen. After a little inspecting I saw that Quirks Mode is on and I think that may the culprit. I"m not sure though. How do I turn off Quirks Mode if this is the case or if a filter is causing this, how do I turn it off?
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<script>
console.log('hello');
alert('yooo');
</script>
</body>
</html>