Hello guys,
I wanna make some website with online films. Like is Netflix, HBO Films
I have design of my website… coded my site and more anothers stuffs.
But if i make video player with film like venom online.
Is that problem? if i didnt uploading on my website? just i set url of source of this film? is it legal?
If i take source of film to my website?
Hello, i want make a website with online films
If you are simply linking to the other site, and sending visitors to that other site to watch the film, then I can’t see why there would be a problem (provided they have the rights to show that film, of course).
If you are using somebody else’s content on your site without their permission, then that’s content theft and definitely not legal.