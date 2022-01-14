Hello! how would I prevent my Icon animation from snapping back to the original position?

My animation works fine however at the end,the icons snap back to the original position in the centre of the window. What i want is for them to fade away and not return once the animation has been triggered. Can anyone help?

Javascript code:

function closingState() { document.getElementsByClassName("notready-reasons")[0].style.animation = "moveleft 0.45s ease 0s 1"; }

CSS code:

.notready-reasons { width:100%; height: 100%; background-color: #283243; z-index: 9999999; position: absolute; left:0px; margin-top:0px; } @keyframes moveleft { from {opacity: 1; left: 10px;} to {opacity: 0; left: -700px;} }

Html code: