Hello, help needed in understanding something in JavaScript Syntax

JavaScript
I see many time, and almost in all jquery library the following syntax.

There is a function

var myTest = function () {
	name : "eyal"
}

and then they call the function with this syntax…

myTest({
	someFunc : function () {
		alert("test");
	}
});

what this is mean ?
Thanks In Advance

[off-topic]
Hi @psykick1. Welcome to the forums. A word to the wise… When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time. :slight_smile:
[/off-topic]

Well noted.
Thank you very much.

Hi @psykick1, this is actually no valid syntax – where did you see this?

Here an object literal is getting passed to myTest() as its first (and only) argument. This object has a property someFunc which is again another function, making someFunc() a method of this object. Passing objects to functions is often used as “option bags” to bundle multiple parameters, especially if the function accepts a lot of them. Consider:

function myTest(someFunc, someValue) {
  alert(someFunc(someValue))
}

function greet (name) {
  return 'Hello ' + name + '!'
}

myTest(greet, 'world') // alerts "Hello world!"

Here, myTest() could be rewritten to accept a single object instead of two separate arguments:

function myTest (options) {
  var func = options.someFunc
  var value = options.someValue

  alert(func(value))
}

myTest({
  someFunc: function greet (name) {
    return 'Hello ' + name + '!'
  },
  someValue: 'world'
}) // alerts "Hello world!"
Hello , thank you very much ,

Still , confused …

I see this syntax in JQuery resources ,
Following to our explaination , I didnt see that with this syntac they passing and arguments to a function…
look like that they adding properties to the current function .

please take a look:

There is a function

jQuery.extend = jQuery.fn.extend = function() {
	var src, copyIsArray, copy, name, options, clone,
		target = arguments[ 0 ] || {},
		i = 1,
		length = arguments.length,
		deep = false;

	// Handle a deep copy situation
	if ( typeof target === "boolean" ) {
		deep = target;

		// skip the boolean and the target
		target = arguments[ i ] || {};
		i++;
	}

	// Handle case when target is a string or something (possible in deep copy)
	if ( typeof target !== "object" && !jQuery.isFunction( target ) ) {
		target = {};
	}

	// extend jQuery itself if only one argument is passed
	if ( i === length ) {
		target = this;
		i--;
	}

	for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {

		// Only deal with non-null/undefined values
		if ( ( options = arguments[ i ] ) != null ) {

			// Extend the base object
			for ( name in options ) {
				src = target[ name ];
				copy = options[ name ];

				// Prevent never-ending loop
				if ( name === "__proto__" || target === copy ) {
					continue;
				}

				// Recurse if we're merging plain objects or arrays
				if ( deep && copy && ( jQuery.isPlainObject( copy ) ||
					( copyIsArray = jQuery.isArray( copy ) ) ) ) {

					if ( copyIsArray ) {
						copyIsArray = false;
						clone = src && jQuery.isArray( src ) ? src : [];

					} else {
						clone = src && jQuery.isPlainObject( src ) ? src : {};
					}

					// Never move original objects, clone them
					target[ name ] = jQuery.extend( deep, clone, copy );

				// Don't bring in undefined values
				} else if ( copy !== undefined ) {
					target[ name ] = copy;
				}
			}
		}
	}

	// Return the modified object
	return target;
};

And then they calling that function in this way:

jQuery.extend( {

	// Unique for each copy of jQuery on the page
	expando: "jQuery" + ( version + Math.random() ).replace( /\D/g, "" ),

	// Assume jQuery is ready without the ready module
	isReady: true,

	error: function( msg ) {
		throw new Error( msg );
	},

	noop: function() {},

	// See test/unit/core.js for details concerning isFunction.
	// Since version 1.3, DOM methods and functions like alert
	// aren't supported. They return false on IE (#2968).
	isFunction: function( obj ) {
		return jQuery.type( obj ) === "function";
	},

	isArray: Array.isArray || function( obj ) {
		return jQuery.type( obj ) === "array";
	},

	isWindow: function( obj ) {
		/* jshint eqeqeq: false */
		return obj != null && obj == obj.window;
	},

	isNumeric: function( obj ) {

		// parseFloat NaNs numeric-cast false positives (null|true|false|"")
		// ...but misinterprets leading-number strings, particularly hex literals ("0x...")
		// subtraction forces infinities to NaN
		// adding 1 corrects loss of precision from parseFloat (#15100)
		var realStringObj = obj && obj.toString();
		return !jQuery.isArray( obj ) && ( realStringObj - parseFloat( realStringObj ) + 1 ) >= 0;
	},

	isEmptyObject: function( obj ) {
		var name;
		for ( name in obj ) {
			return false;
		}
		return true;
	},

	isPlainObject: function( obj ) {
		var key;

		// Must be an Object.
		// Because of IE, we also have to check the presence of the constructor property.
		// Make sure that DOM nodes and window objects don't pass through, as well
		if ( !obj || jQuery.type( obj ) !== "object" || obj.nodeType || jQuery.isWindow( obj ) ) {
			return false;
		}

		try {

			// Not own constructor property must be Object
			if ( obj.constructor &&
				!hasOwn.call( obj, "constructor" ) &&
				!hasOwn.call( obj.constructor.prototype, "isPrototypeOf" ) ) {
				return false;
			}
		} catch ( e ) {

			// IE8,9 Will throw exceptions on certain host objects #9897
			return false;
		}

		// Support: IE<9
		// Handle iteration over inherited properties before own properties.
		if ( !support.ownFirst ) {
			for ( key in obj ) {
				return hasOwn.call( obj, key );
			}
		}

		// Own properties are enumerated firstly, so to speed up,
		// if last one is own, then all properties are own.
		for ( key in obj ) {}

		return key === undefined || hasOwn.call( obj, key );
	},

	type: function( obj ) {
		if ( obj == null ) {
			return obj + "";
		}
		return typeof obj === "object" || typeof obj === "function" ?
			class2type[ toString.call( obj ) ] || "object" :
			typeof obj;
	},

	// Workarounds based on findings by Jim Driscoll
	// http://weblogs.java.net/blog/driscoll/archive/2009/09/08/eval-javascript-global-context
	globalEval: function( data ) {
		if ( data && jQuery.trim( data ) ) {

			// We use execScript on Internet Explorer
			// We use an anonymous function so that context is window
			// rather than jQuery in Firefox
			( window.execScript || function( data ) {
				window[ "eval" ].call( window, data ); // jscs:ignore requireDotNotation
			} )( data );
		}
	},

	// Convert dashed to camelCase; used by the css and data modules
	// Microsoft forgot to hump their vendor prefix (#9572)
	camelCase: function( string ) {
		return string.replace( rmsPrefix, "ms-" ).replace( rdashAlpha, fcamelCase );
	},

	nodeName: function( elem, name ) {
		return elem.nodeName && elem.nodeName.toLowerCase() === name.toLowerCase();
	},

	each: function( obj, callback ) {
		var length, i = 0;

		if ( isArrayLike( obj ) ) {
			length = obj.length;
			for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {
				if ( callback.call( obj[ i ], i, obj[ i ] ) === false ) {
					break;
				}
			}
		} else {
			for ( i in obj ) {
				if ( callback.call( obj[ i ], i, obj[ i ] ) === false ) {
					break;
				}
			}
		}

		return obj;
	},

	// Support: Android<4.1, IE<9
	trim: function( text ) {
		return text == null ?
			"" :
			( text + "" ).replace( rtrim, "" );
	},

	// results is for internal usage only
	makeArray: function( arr, results ) {
		var ret = results || [];

		if ( arr != null ) {
			if ( isArrayLike( Object( arr ) ) ) {
				jQuery.merge( ret,
					typeof arr === "string" ?
					[ arr ] : arr
				);
			} else {
				push.call( ret, arr );
			}
		}

		return ret;
	},

	inArray: function( elem, arr, i ) {
		var len;

		if ( arr ) {
			if ( indexOf ) {
				return indexOf.call( arr, elem, i );
			}

			len = arr.length;
			i = i ? i < 0 ? Math.max( 0, len + i ) : i : 0;

			for ( ; i < len; i++ ) {

				// Skip accessing in sparse arrays
				if ( i in arr && arr[ i ] === elem ) {
					return i;
				}
			}
		}

		return -1;
	},

	merge: function( first, second ) {
		var len = +second.length,
			j = 0,
			i = first.length;

		while ( j < len ) {
			first[ i++ ] = second[ j++ ];
		}

		// Support: IE<9
		// Workaround casting of .length to NaN on otherwise arraylike objects (e.g., NodeLists)
		if ( len !== len ) {
			while ( second[ j ] !== undefined ) {
				first[ i++ ] = second[ j++ ];
			}
		}

		first.length = i;

		return first;
	},

	grep: function( elems, callback, invert ) {
		var callbackInverse,
			matches = [],
			i = 0,
			length = elems.length,
			callbackExpect = !invert;

		// Go through the array, only saving the items
		// that pass the validator function
		for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {
			callbackInverse = !callback( elems[ i ], i );
			if ( callbackInverse !== callbackExpect ) {
				matches.push( elems[ i ] );
			}
		}

		return matches;
	},

	// arg is for internal usage only
	map: function( elems, callback, arg ) {
		var length, value,
			i = 0,
			ret = [];

		// Go through the array, translating each of the items to their new values
		if ( isArrayLike( elems ) ) {
			length = elems.length;
			for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {
				value = callback( elems[ i ], i, arg );

				if ( value != null ) {
					ret.push( value );
				}
			}

		// Go through every key on the object,
		} else {
			for ( i in elems ) {
				value = callback( elems[ i ], i, arg );

				if ( value != null ) {
					ret.push( value );
				}
			}
		}

		// Flatten any nested arrays
		return concat.apply( [], ret );
	},

	// A global GUID counter for objects
	guid: 1,

	// Bind a function to a context, optionally partially applying any
	// arguments.
	proxy: function( fn, context ) {
		var args, proxy, tmp;

		if ( typeof context === "string" ) {
			tmp = fn[ context ];
			context = fn;
			fn = tmp;
		}

		// Quick check to determine if target is callable, in the spec
		// this throws a TypeError, but we will just return undefined.
		if ( !jQuery.isFunction( fn ) ) {
			return undefined;
		}

		// Simulated bind
		args = slice.call( arguments, 2 );
		proxy = function() {
			return fn.apply( context || this, args.concat( slice.call( arguments ) ) );
		};

		// Set the guid of unique handler to the same of original handler, so it can be removed
		proxy.guid = fn.guid = fn.guid || jQuery.guid++;

		return proxy;
	},

	now: function() {
		return +( new Date() );
	},

	// jQuery.support is not used in Core but other projects attach their
	// properties to it so it needs to exist.
	support: support
} );

and

Ah okay, well jQuery.extend() does indeed something different, it doesn’t expect specific properties on a given object but just merges two or more objects into the first one – see here for details. This can also be used to add properties to a function (functions are also objects in JS), or additional methods to jQuery itself.