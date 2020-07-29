Hello, help needed in understanding something in JavaScript Syntax

JavaScript
#1

I see many time, and almost in all jquery library the following syntax.

There is a function

var myTest = function () {
	name : "eyal"
}

and then they call the function with this syntax…

myTest({
	someFunc : function () {
		alert("test");
	}
});

what this is mean ?
Thanks In Advance

#2

[off-topic]
Hi @psykick1. Welcome to the forums. A word to the wise… When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time. :slight_smile:
[/off-topic]

1 Like
#3

Well noted.
Thank you very much.

1 Like
#4

Hi @psykick1, this is actually no valid syntax – where did you see this?

Here an object literal is getting passed to myTest() as its first (and only) argument. This object has a property someFunc which is again another function, making someFunc() a method of this object. Passing objects to functions is often used as “option bags” to bundle multiple parameters, especially if the function accepts a lot of them. Consider:

function myTest(someFunc, someValue) {
  alert(someFunc(someValue))
}

function greet (name) {
  return 'Hello ' + name + '!'
}

myTest(greet, 'world') // alerts "Hello world!"

Here, myTest() could be rewritten to accept a single object instead of two separate arguments:

function myTest (options) {
  var func = options.someFunc
  var value = options.someValue

  alert(func(value))
}

myTest({
  someFunc: function greet (name) {
    return 'Hello ' + name + '!'
  },
  someValue: 'world'
}) // alerts "Hello world!"
1 Like