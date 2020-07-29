Hello, help needed in understanding something in JavaScript Syntax

Hi @psykick1, this is actually no valid syntax – where did you see this?
Here an object literal is getting passed to
myTest() as its first (and only) argument. This object has a property
someFunc which is again another function, making
someFunc() a method of this object. Passing objects to functions is often used as “option bags” to bundle multiple parameters, especially if the function accepts a lot of them. Consider:
function myTest(someFunc, someValue) {
alert(someFunc(someValue))
}
function greet (name) {
return 'Hello ' + name + '!'
}
myTest(greet, 'world') // alerts "Hello world!"
Here,
myTest() could be rewritten to accept a single object instead of two separate arguments:
function myTest (options) {
var func = options.someFunc
var value = options.someValue
alert(func(value))
}
myTest({
someFunc: function greet (name) {
return 'Hello ' + name + '!'
},
someValue: 'world'
}) // alerts "Hello world!"