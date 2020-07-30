Hello, help needed in understanding something in JavaScript Syntax

Hello , thank you very much ,
Still , confused …
I see this syntax in JQuery resources ,
Following to our explaination , I didnt see that with this syntac they passing and arguments to a function…
look like that they adding properties to the current function .
please take a look:
There is a function
jQuery.extend = jQuery.fn.extend = function() {
var src, copyIsArray, copy, name, options, clone,
target = arguments[ 0 ] || {},
i = 1,
length = arguments.length,
deep = false;
// Handle a deep copy situation
if ( typeof target === "boolean" ) {
deep = target;
// skip the boolean and the target
target = arguments[ i ] || {};
i++;
}
// Handle case when target is a string or something (possible in deep copy)
if ( typeof target !== "object" && !jQuery.isFunction( target ) ) {
target = {};
}
// extend jQuery itself if only one argument is passed
if ( i === length ) {
target = this;
i--;
}
for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {
// Only deal with non-null/undefined values
if ( ( options = arguments[ i ] ) != null ) {
// Extend the base object
for ( name in options ) {
src = target[ name ];
copy = options[ name ];
// Prevent never-ending loop
if ( name === "__proto__" || target === copy ) {
continue;
}
// Recurse if we're merging plain objects or arrays
if ( deep && copy && ( jQuery.isPlainObject( copy ) ||
( copyIsArray = jQuery.isArray( copy ) ) ) ) {
if ( copyIsArray ) {
copyIsArray = false;
clone = src && jQuery.isArray( src ) ? src : [];
} else {
clone = src && jQuery.isPlainObject( src ) ? src : {};
}
// Never move original objects, clone them
target[ name ] = jQuery.extend( deep, clone, copy );
// Don't bring in undefined values
} else if ( copy !== undefined ) {
target[ name ] = copy;
}
}
}
}
// Return the modified object
return target;
};
And then they calling that function in this way:
jQuery.extend( {
// Unique for each copy of jQuery on the page
expando: "jQuery" + ( version + Math.random() ).replace( /\D/g, "" ),
// Assume jQuery is ready without the ready module
isReady: true,
error: function( msg ) {
throw new Error( msg );
},
noop: function() {},
// See test/unit/core.js for details concerning isFunction.
// Since version 1.3, DOM methods and functions like alert
// aren't supported. They return false on IE (#2968).
isFunction: function( obj ) {
return jQuery.type( obj ) === "function";
},
isArray: Array.isArray || function( obj ) {
return jQuery.type( obj ) === "array";
},
isWindow: function( obj ) {
/* jshint eqeqeq: false */
return obj != null && obj == obj.window;
},
isNumeric: function( obj ) {
// parseFloat NaNs numeric-cast false positives (null|true|false|"")
// ...but misinterprets leading-number strings, particularly hex literals ("0x...")
// subtraction forces infinities to NaN
// adding 1 corrects loss of precision from parseFloat (#15100)
var realStringObj = obj && obj.toString();
return !jQuery.isArray( obj ) && ( realStringObj - parseFloat( realStringObj ) + 1 ) >= 0;
},
isEmptyObject: function( obj ) {
var name;
for ( name in obj ) {
return false;
}
return true;
},
isPlainObject: function( obj ) {
var key;
// Must be an Object.
// Because of IE, we also have to check the presence of the constructor property.
// Make sure that DOM nodes and window objects don't pass through, as well
if ( !obj || jQuery.type( obj ) !== "object" || obj.nodeType || jQuery.isWindow( obj ) ) {
return false;
}
try {
// Not own constructor property must be Object
if ( obj.constructor &&
!hasOwn.call( obj, "constructor" ) &&
!hasOwn.call( obj.constructor.prototype, "isPrototypeOf" ) ) {
return false;
}
} catch ( e ) {
// IE8,9 Will throw exceptions on certain host objects #9897
return false;
}
// Support: IE<9
// Handle iteration over inherited properties before own properties.
if ( !support.ownFirst ) {
for ( key in obj ) {
return hasOwn.call( obj, key );
}
}
// Own properties are enumerated firstly, so to speed up,
// if last one is own, then all properties are own.
for ( key in obj ) {}
return key === undefined || hasOwn.call( obj, key );
},
type: function( obj ) {
if ( obj == null ) {
return obj + "";
}
return typeof obj === "object" || typeof obj === "function" ?
class2type[ toString.call( obj ) ] || "object" :
typeof obj;
},
// Workarounds based on findings by Jim Driscoll
// http://weblogs.java.net/blog/driscoll/archive/2009/09/08/eval-javascript-global-context
globalEval: function( data ) {
if ( data && jQuery.trim( data ) ) {
// We use execScript on Internet Explorer
// We use an anonymous function so that context is window
// rather than jQuery in Firefox
( window.execScript || function( data ) {
window[ "eval" ].call( window, data ); // jscs:ignore requireDotNotation
} )( data );
}
},
// Convert dashed to camelCase; used by the css and data modules
// Microsoft forgot to hump their vendor prefix (#9572)
camelCase: function( string ) {
return string.replace( rmsPrefix, "ms-" ).replace( rdashAlpha, fcamelCase );
},
nodeName: function( elem, name ) {
return elem.nodeName && elem.nodeName.toLowerCase() === name.toLowerCase();
},
each: function( obj, callback ) {
var length, i = 0;
if ( isArrayLike( obj ) ) {
length = obj.length;
for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {
if ( callback.call( obj[ i ], i, obj[ i ] ) === false ) {
break;
}
}
} else {
for ( i in obj ) {
if ( callback.call( obj[ i ], i, obj[ i ] ) === false ) {
break;
}
}
}
return obj;
},
// Support: Android<4.1, IE<9
trim: function( text ) {
return text == null ?
"" :
( text + "" ).replace( rtrim, "" );
},
// results is for internal usage only
makeArray: function( arr, results ) {
var ret = results || [];
if ( arr != null ) {
if ( isArrayLike( Object( arr ) ) ) {
jQuery.merge( ret,
typeof arr === "string" ?
[ arr ] : arr
);
} else {
push.call( ret, arr );
}
}
return ret;
},
inArray: function( elem, arr, i ) {
var len;
if ( arr ) {
if ( indexOf ) {
return indexOf.call( arr, elem, i );
}
len = arr.length;
i = i ? i < 0 ? Math.max( 0, len + i ) : i : 0;
for ( ; i < len; i++ ) {
// Skip accessing in sparse arrays
if ( i in arr && arr[ i ] === elem ) {
return i;
}
}
}
return -1;
},
merge: function( first, second ) {
var len = +second.length,
j = 0,
i = first.length;
while ( j < len ) {
first[ i++ ] = second[ j++ ];
}
// Support: IE<9
// Workaround casting of .length to NaN on otherwise arraylike objects (e.g., NodeLists)
if ( len !== len ) {
while ( second[ j ] !== undefined ) {
first[ i++ ] = second[ j++ ];
}
}
first.length = i;
return first;
},
grep: function( elems, callback, invert ) {
var callbackInverse,
matches = [],
i = 0,
length = elems.length,
callbackExpect = !invert;
// Go through the array, only saving the items
// that pass the validator function
for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {
callbackInverse = !callback( elems[ i ], i );
if ( callbackInverse !== callbackExpect ) {
matches.push( elems[ i ] );
}
}
return matches;
},
// arg is for internal usage only
map: function( elems, callback, arg ) {
var length, value,
i = 0,
ret = [];
// Go through the array, translating each of the items to their new values
if ( isArrayLike( elems ) ) {
length = elems.length;
for ( ; i < length; i++ ) {
value = callback( elems[ i ], i, arg );
if ( value != null ) {
ret.push( value );
}
}
// Go through every key on the object,
} else {
for ( i in elems ) {
value = callback( elems[ i ], i, arg );
if ( value != null ) {
ret.push( value );
}
}
}
// Flatten any nested arrays
return concat.apply( [], ret );
},
// A global GUID counter for objects
guid: 1,
// Bind a function to a context, optionally partially applying any
// arguments.
proxy: function( fn, context ) {
var args, proxy, tmp;
if ( typeof context === "string" ) {
tmp = fn[ context ];
context = fn;
fn = tmp;
}
// Quick check to determine if target is callable, in the spec
// this throws a TypeError, but we will just return undefined.
if ( !jQuery.isFunction( fn ) ) {
return undefined;
}
// Simulated bind
args = slice.call( arguments, 2 );
proxy = function() {
return fn.apply( context || this, args.concat( slice.call( arguments ) ) );
};
// Set the guid of unique handler to the same of original handler, so it can be removed
proxy.guid = fn.guid = fn.guid || jQuery.guid++;
return proxy;
},
now: function() {
return +( new Date() );
},
// jQuery.support is not used in Core but other projects attach their
// properties to it so it needs to exist.
support: support
} );
and