Hello, help needed in understanding something in JavaScript Syntax

Hello , thank you very much ,

Still , confused …

I see this syntax in JQuery resources ,

Following to our explaination , I didnt see that with this syntac they passing and arguments to a function…

look like that they adding properties to the current function .

please take a look:

There is a function

jQuery.extend = jQuery.fn.extend = function() { var src, copyIsArray, copy, name, options, clone, target = arguments[ 0 ] || {}, i = 1, length = arguments.length, deep = false; // Handle a deep copy situation if ( typeof target === "boolean" ) { deep = target; // skip the boolean and the target target = arguments[ i ] || {}; i++; } // Handle case when target is a string or something (possible in deep copy) if ( typeof target !== "object" && !jQuery.isFunction( target ) ) { target = {}; } // extend jQuery itself if only one argument is passed if ( i === length ) { target = this; i--; } for ( ; i < length; i++ ) { // Only deal with non-null/undefined values if ( ( options = arguments[ i ] ) != null ) { // Extend the base object for ( name in options ) { src = target[ name ]; copy = options[ name ]; // Prevent never-ending loop if ( name === "__proto__" || target === copy ) { continue; } // Recurse if we're merging plain objects or arrays if ( deep && copy && ( jQuery.isPlainObject( copy ) || ( copyIsArray = jQuery.isArray( copy ) ) ) ) { if ( copyIsArray ) { copyIsArray = false; clone = src && jQuery.isArray( src ) ? src : []; } else { clone = src && jQuery.isPlainObject( src ) ? src : {}; } // Never move original objects, clone them target[ name ] = jQuery.extend( deep, clone, copy ); // Don't bring in undefined values } else if ( copy !== undefined ) { target[ name ] = copy; } } } } // Return the modified object return target; };

And then they calling that function in this way:

jQuery.extend( { // Unique for each copy of jQuery on the page expando: "jQuery" + ( version + Math.random() ).replace( /\D/g, "" ), // Assume jQuery is ready without the ready module isReady: true, error: function( msg ) { throw new Error( msg ); }, noop: function() {}, // See test/unit/core.js for details concerning isFunction. // Since version 1.3, DOM methods and functions like alert // aren't supported. They return false on IE (#2968). isFunction: function( obj ) { return jQuery.type( obj ) === "function"; }, isArray: Array.isArray || function( obj ) { return jQuery.type( obj ) === "array"; }, isWindow: function( obj ) { /* jshint eqeqeq: false */ return obj != null && obj == obj.window; }, isNumeric: function( obj ) { // parseFloat NaNs numeric-cast false positives (null|true|false|"") // ...but misinterprets leading-number strings, particularly hex literals ("0x...") // subtraction forces infinities to NaN // adding 1 corrects loss of precision from parseFloat (#15100) var realStringObj = obj && obj.toString(); return !jQuery.isArray( obj ) && ( realStringObj - parseFloat( realStringObj ) + 1 ) >= 0; }, isEmptyObject: function( obj ) { var name; for ( name in obj ) { return false; } return true; }, isPlainObject: function( obj ) { var key; // Must be an Object. // Because of IE, we also have to check the presence of the constructor property. // Make sure that DOM nodes and window objects don't pass through, as well if ( !obj || jQuery.type( obj ) !== "object" || obj.nodeType || jQuery.isWindow( obj ) ) { return false; } try { // Not own constructor property must be Object if ( obj.constructor && !hasOwn.call( obj, "constructor" ) && !hasOwn.call( obj.constructor.prototype, "isPrototypeOf" ) ) { return false; } } catch ( e ) { // IE8,9 Will throw exceptions on certain host objects #9897 return false; } // Support: IE<9 // Handle iteration over inherited properties before own properties. if ( !support.ownFirst ) { for ( key in obj ) { return hasOwn.call( obj, key ); } } // Own properties are enumerated firstly, so to speed up, // if last one is own, then all properties are own. for ( key in obj ) {} return key === undefined || hasOwn.call( obj, key ); }, type: function( obj ) { if ( obj == null ) { return obj + ""; } return typeof obj === "object" || typeof obj === "function" ? class2type[ toString.call( obj ) ] || "object" : typeof obj; }, // Workarounds based on findings by Jim Driscoll // http://weblogs.java.net/blog/driscoll/archive/2009/09/08/eval-javascript-global-context globalEval: function( data ) { if ( data && jQuery.trim( data ) ) { // We use execScript on Internet Explorer // We use an anonymous function so that context is window // rather than jQuery in Firefox ( window.execScript || function( data ) { window[ "eval" ].call( window, data ); // jscs:ignore requireDotNotation } )( data ); } }, // Convert dashed to camelCase; used by the css and data modules // Microsoft forgot to hump their vendor prefix (#9572) camelCase: function( string ) { return string.replace( rmsPrefix, "ms-" ).replace( rdashAlpha, fcamelCase ); }, nodeName: function( elem, name ) { return elem.nodeName && elem.nodeName.toLowerCase() === name.toLowerCase(); }, each: function( obj, callback ) { var length, i = 0; if ( isArrayLike( obj ) ) { length = obj.length; for ( ; i < length; i++ ) { if ( callback.call( obj[ i ], i, obj[ i ] ) === false ) { break; } } } else { for ( i in obj ) { if ( callback.call( obj[ i ], i, obj[ i ] ) === false ) { break; } } } return obj; }, // Support: Android<4.1, IE<9 trim: function( text ) { return text == null ? "" : ( text + "" ).replace( rtrim, "" ); }, // results is for internal usage only makeArray: function( arr, results ) { var ret = results || []; if ( arr != null ) { if ( isArrayLike( Object( arr ) ) ) { jQuery.merge( ret, typeof arr === "string" ? [ arr ] : arr ); } else { push.call( ret, arr ); } } return ret; }, inArray: function( elem, arr, i ) { var len; if ( arr ) { if ( indexOf ) { return indexOf.call( arr, elem, i ); } len = arr.length; i = i ? i < 0 ? Math.max( 0, len + i ) : i : 0; for ( ; i < len; i++ ) { // Skip accessing in sparse arrays if ( i in arr && arr[ i ] === elem ) { return i; } } } return -1; }, merge: function( first, second ) { var len = +second.length, j = 0, i = first.length; while ( j < len ) { first[ i++ ] = second[ j++ ]; } // Support: IE<9 // Workaround casting of .length to NaN on otherwise arraylike objects (e.g., NodeLists) if ( len !== len ) { while ( second[ j ] !== undefined ) { first[ i++ ] = second[ j++ ]; } } first.length = i; return first; }, grep: function( elems, callback, invert ) { var callbackInverse, matches = [], i = 0, length = elems.length, callbackExpect = !invert; // Go through the array, only saving the items // that pass the validator function for ( ; i < length; i++ ) { callbackInverse = !callback( elems[ i ], i ); if ( callbackInverse !== callbackExpect ) { matches.push( elems[ i ] ); } } return matches; }, // arg is for internal usage only map: function( elems, callback, arg ) { var length, value, i = 0, ret = []; // Go through the array, translating each of the items to their new values if ( isArrayLike( elems ) ) { length = elems.length; for ( ; i < length; i++ ) { value = callback( elems[ i ], i, arg ); if ( value != null ) { ret.push( value ); } } // Go through every key on the object, } else { for ( i in elems ) { value = callback( elems[ i ], i, arg ); if ( value != null ) { ret.push( value ); } } } // Flatten any nested arrays return concat.apply( [], ret ); }, // A global GUID counter for objects guid: 1, // Bind a function to a context, optionally partially applying any // arguments. proxy: function( fn, context ) { var args, proxy, tmp; if ( typeof context === "string" ) { tmp = fn[ context ]; context = fn; fn = tmp; } // Quick check to determine if target is callable, in the spec // this throws a TypeError, but we will just return undefined. if ( !jQuery.isFunction( fn ) ) { return undefined; } // Simulated bind args = slice.call( arguments, 2 ); proxy = function() { return fn.apply( context || this, args.concat( slice.call( arguments ) ) ); }; // Set the guid of unique handler to the same of original handler, so it can be removed proxy.guid = fn.guid = fn.guid || jQuery.guid++; return proxy; }, now: function() { return +( new Date() ); }, // jQuery.support is not used in Core but other projects attach their // properties to it so it needs to exist. support: support } );

and