Hello! does anyone know why i might be receiving the following error: "ECONNRESET"

I have tested my other API requests and they all give me a status code, status, and the headers without any problems, However for this particular request its giving me the following error and i have no idea why.

Error which I’m receiving:

Error: read ECONNRESET at TLSWrap.onStreamRead (internal/stream_base_commons.js:209:20) { errno: -4077, code: ECONNRESET, syscall: 'read' }

Connect function:

function Connect(server, sId, aId, password) { console.log("Creating connection") var postData = {Server: server, SId: sId, AId: aId, Password: password} var strData = JSON.stringify(postData); // creating Json web token const token = jwt.sign({strData}, process.env.TOKEN_SECRET, {algorithm: "HS512"} ); MakeConnectionRequest('//path', strData, token); }

Below is my client request code:

function MakeConnectionRequest(path, data, token) { const options = { method: 'POST', protocol: 'https:', hostname: '', // I do have a hostname - keeping empty //port: 443, path: `${path}`, rejectUnauthorized: false, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'Content-Length': 89, 'authorisation': `${token}` }, }; const request = https.request(options, res => { console.log(`statusCode: ${res.statusCode}`) res.on('data', d => { process.stdout.write(d) }) }) request.on('response', (response) => { console.log(`STATUS: ${response.statusCode}`); console.log(`HEADERS: ${JSON.stringify(response.headers)}`); response.on('data', (chunk) => { console.log(`BODY: ${chunk}`); }) response.on('end', () => { console.log('No more data in response.') }); }); request.on('error', error => { console.error(error) }) request.write(data, 'utf-8'); request.end(); }

Is there something I might be doing wrong in my code here? Any advice would be much appreciated!

Thankyou!