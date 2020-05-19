Hello Dear sir/Madame Hope you are all safe? i have been trying to show approved,pending and completed date in my project how do i proceed kindly help me?

This is my code for updating approved,pending and completed. How do i add time for pending,approved and completed? Approved on 19/05/2020, rejected on 19/05/2020 and so?

<?php mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","registration"); // // PROCESS POSTED DATA // if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD']=='POST') { $stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE proposals SET department = ?, status = ? WHERE id = ? "); $stmt->bind_param('ssi', $_POST['department'], $_POST['status'], $_POST['id']); ($stmt->execute()); } if (!isset($_GET['id']) || trim($_GET['id'])=='') { header("Location: "); exit; } $res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id , details , location , date , time , checkbox , injured , agegender , contact , empid , dept , organization , summary , image , outcome , cause , action , reportedname , position , organisation , reportedcontact , reporteddept , status , department FROM proposals WHERE id = ? "); $res->bind_param('i', $_GET['id']); $res->execute(); $res->bind_result($id,$details,$location,$date,$time,$checkbox,$injured,$agegender,$contact,$empid,$dept,$organization,$summary,$image,$outcome,$cause,$action,$reportedname,$position,$organisation,$reportedcontact,$reporteddept,$status,$department); $res->fetch(); $res->close(); // // status-dependent processing // $buttons = "<div class='data'> <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px;' value='$status'>Update</button> </div>"; switch ($status) { case 'approved': $cls1 = '"'; $buttons = "<div class='data'> <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px;' value='completed'>Complete</button> </div>"; break; case 'completed': $buttons = "<div class='data'> <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px; display:none;' value='completed'>Completed</button> </div>"; case 'rejected': $cls1 = 'class="w3-pale-green data"'; $buttons = "<div class='data'> <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px;' value='$status' disabled>Update</button> </div>"; case 'pending': $cls1 = 'class="w3-dark-gray data"'; } ?> <html lang = "en"> <head> <title>Proposals</title> <meta charset = "UTF-8" /> </head> <body><button onclick="myFunction()">Print</button> <script> function myFunction() { window.print(); } </script> <h1>Proposal Form No : <?php echo $id ?></h1> <form method='POST' id='formId'> <input type='hidden' name='id' value='<?=$id?>'> <fieldset> <legend>NearMiss Proposal</legend> <p> <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: absolute; top:130px;">Details of incident :</b> <textarea style="position:relative;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows = "5" cols = "110"><?php echo $details ?></textarea></p><br> <fieldset style="height:55px; width:848px; border:1px solid #888;"> <p> <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:-5px;">Location :</b> <textarea style="position:absolute; left:115px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="2" cols="56"><?php echo $location ?></textarea> </p> <br> <p> <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:545px; bottom:80px;" >Date :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:555px; bottom:70px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $date ?></textarea> </p> <p> <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:708px; bottom:135px;" >Time :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:715px; bottom:125px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $time ?></textarea> </p> </fieldset> <p><b>Classification(Tick the appropriate one, Leave blank if you find it difficulty) :</b><br> <label style="font-size:16px;color:black;">Selected Classification :</label> <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-3px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="1" cols="47"><?php echo $checkbox ?></textarea> </p> <p> <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Details of Injured(IP)(if any) :NA</b><br> <b>Name:</b> <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-5px;" disabled name="name" cols="25" rows="1" class="form-control"> <?php echo $injured ?></textarea> </p> <p style="position:relative; left:280px; bottom:35px;"> <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Age/Gender :</b> <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="3" rows="1"><?php echo $agegender ?></textarea> </p> <p style="position:relative; left:435px; bottom:75px;"> <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Contact :</b> <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $contact ?></textarea> </p> <p style="position:relative; left:600px; bottom:115px;"> <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Organization :</b> <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $organization ?></textarea> </p> <p style="position:relative; left:0px; bottom:125px;"> <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Department :</b> <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $dept ?></textarea> </p> <p style="position:relative; left:226px; bottom:165px;"> <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Employee ID :</b> <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $empid ?></textarea> </p><br> <p> <b style="color:black; position: relative; bottom:204px;">Summary of Incident(Attach Photographs, if any, as Annexure1) :</b> <textarea style="position:absolute; left:25px; top:525px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $summary ?></textarea> </p> <div class="form-group"> <label style="position:absolute; left:82%; top:505px;">Uploaded Images Here :</label><b style="position:relative; left:88%; bottom:198px;"><?php echo "<a href='uploads/" . $image . "'><img src='uploads/" . $image . "'height='105' width='120'></a>" ?> </b> </div> <p> <b style="color:black; position: relative; bottom:186px;">Potential outcome(Incase of Near Miss Case or Potential incident only) :</b> <textarea style="position:absolute; left:27px; top:700px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $outcome ?></textarea> </p> <p> <b style="color:black; position: relative; bottom:146px;">Likely cause(s) :</b> <textarea style="position:relative; right:112px; top:-10px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $cause ?></textarea> </p><br> <p> <b style="position: absolute; top:1032px;">Immediate action(s) taken :</b> <textarea style=" float:left; position:relative; bottom:14px;" disabled id = "myTextArea" rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $action ?></textarea></p> <br><br><br><br><br><br><br> <p style="float:left;"> <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Incident reported by :</b><br><br> <b>Name:</b> <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $reportedname ?>"> <b>Position:</b> <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $position ?>"> <b>Organisation:</b> <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $organisation ?>"><br><br> <b>Reporter contact no:</b> <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $reportedcontact ?>"> <b>Reporter department:</b> <input type="text" disabled name="name" value= "<?php echo $reporteddept ?>"> </p> <fieldset style="position:relative; top:30px; width:848px; "> <p> <b style="font-size:18px; color:darkblue;">Status of the Proposal : <?=$status?></b> </p> <p> <b style="font-size:18px;">Select Department :</b> <input type='hidden' name='department'> <tr> <td><select name='department'> <option value='' selected>------SELECT DEPARTMENT------</option> <option value='Civil'>Civil</option> <option value='O&M'>O&M</option> <option value='C&M'>C&M</option> <option value='MMD'>MMD</option> <option value='Logistics'>Logistics</option> <option value='HR&ADMIN'>HR&ADMIN</option> <option value='Fire & Safety'>Fire & Safety</option> <option value='IT & MIS'>IT & MIS</option> <option value='F&M'>F&M</option> <option value='EMD'>EMD</option> <option value='C&I'>C&I</option> <option value='Store'>Store</option> <option value='EHS'>EHS</option> <option value='Tech Cell'>Tech Cell</option> <option value='Operation'>Operation</option> </select></td> </tr> </p> <div> <b style="font-size:18px;">Selected Department : <input type="text" disabled value="<?=$department?>"></b> </div> </fieldset> <br><br><br> </fieldset><br> <div style="display: flex; justify-content: center;"> <?=$buttons?> </div> </form> </body></html> <br> <label style="background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius: 5px; font-size:32px;">Uploaded Files after Completion</label> <fieldset style="background-color:aliceblue;"> <br> <!--<div> <form action="upload.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <input type="hidden" name="id" value="<?php echo $row->id?>"> <div> <label><b>Upload Image Here :</b></label><br><br> <div> <input type="file" name="name" enctype="multipart/form-data" id="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'"> </div><iframe id="inc_ref" width="220px" height="130px"></iframe><br><br> <b>Details :</b><br> <div> <textarea rows="6" cols="110" style="border-radius:12px;" name="details" placeholder="Details"></textarea> </div> </div> <input type="submit" name="submit" style="background-color:deepskyblue; cursor:pointer; border-radius: 8px; font-size:19px;" value="Submit"></form> </div>--> <?php mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","registration"); $res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id ,image, details FROM upload WHERE id = ? "); $res->bind_param('i', $_GET['id']); $res->execute(); $res->bind_result($id,$image,$details); while ($res->fetch()) { echo"<a href='completedupload/" . $image . "'><img src='completedupload/" . $image . "'height='105' width='120'></a><br><br>"; echo '<b style="font-size:18px;">Details :'.$details.'</b><br>'; } ?> </fieldset><br> <fieldset style="background-color:aliceblue;"> <label style="background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius: 5px; font-size:22px;">Comment Section</label><br><br> <div> <form action="ehscomment.php" method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="id" value="<?php echo $id ?>"> <div> <b>Name :</b> <input type="text" name="cname" style="border-radius:5px;"><br><br> <b>Leave a Comment :</b> <div> <textarea rows="6" cols="110" style="border-radius:12px;" name="comment" placeholder="comment"></textarea> </div> </div> <input type="submit" name="postcomment" style="background-color:deepskyblue; cursor:pointer; border-radius: 8px; font-size:19px;" value="comment"></form> </div> <?php mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","registration"); if (!isset($_GET['id']) || trim($_GET['id'])=='') { header("Location: "); exit; } $res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id ,cname, comment,date FROM comments WHERE id = ? "); $res->bind_param('i', $_GET['id']); $res->execute(); $res->bind_result($id,$cname,$comment,$date); while ($res->fetch()) { echo'<b style="color:darkmagenta">'.$cname.' : </b>'; echo ''.$comment.'<br>'; echo'<b style="color:gray">'.$date.'</b><br><br>'; } ?> </fieldset>