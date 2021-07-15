Height vs width

Actually i had this one little doubt which was in “OVERFLOW” context only thats why i wanted to clear there only.
In case of height the body can go as long as its content is going down (thats why we get a scroll bar vertical when the content of body overflows the initial height of the viewport). ANd also body and html both scrolls down till the content ends . (assuming body has no margins).
But in case of width why does not the html and body does not extend horizontally ? What concept am i missing?