Height vs width

Content property the body only covers the viewport width by default (assuming no margins). Your text is wider than the viewport (wider than 100%) therefore it pokes out of the body just as it would poke out of any other container that was not big enough to contain it.

In case of height the body can go as long as its content is going down (thats why we get a scroll bar vertical when the content of body overflows the initial height of the viewport). ANd also body and html both scrolls down till the content ends . (assuming body has no margins).





But in case of width why does not the html and body does not extend horizontally ? What concept am i missing?