Height margin in chrome desktop is different from chrome mobile

You don’'t seem to be doing anything to control the space correctly.
Inline elements will have a height subject to the default line-height (whatever that may be) and will sit on the baseline. If you add vertical padding to inline elements then that will bleed over the line height depending on what that particular browser determines is a suitable line-height… It will not increase the line-height. Inline elements cannot take dimensions either and vertical margins will have no effect.
This is basic css and the difference between inline and block elements.
If you want things to be exact then you have to use block boxes (or block structures such as flex) and control things explicitly.
e.g.
.circles {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
}
#logoX {
height: 18px;
line-height: 18px;
margin-bottom: 7px;
overflow: hidden;
}
.circles a {
background: black;
color: white;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
border-radius: 30px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
<div class="circles">
<span id="logoX">●</span>
<a href="#">KR</a>
</div>
Of course I don;t really know what size that small dot is supposed to be as it will render a different size in your language so you should probably size it on the same way that the bigger circle is sized and be explicit.