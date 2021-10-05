Height margin in chrome desktop is different from chrome mobile

#1

If I open the page at http://dot.kr/Q/layout/21dotKr.php in chrome desktop,
There are 2 black circles , the circle above and the circle below
And there is a little margin between the circle above and the circle below.
I like the margin made by “height:7px” in chrome desktop.
However, when I open the page in chrome mobile, the margin is wider than in chrome desktop.

In order to make narrower the margin in chrome mobile, I try to make it with writing “height:1px” at http://dot.kr/Q/layout/22dotKr.php.
Then it looks good in chrome mobile.
However, it looks too narrow in chrome desktop.

Can I make it same looks in chrome both desktop and mobile?

#2

I’m on a mobile at the moment so have no way to access the html and css but can you explain why you are using height to create a margin and not margin?

If you are using height on an empty block element then have you also controlled the line-height and/or the padding/margins be on the element you are using?

If you post your html and css I can probably see the reason or I’ll have a look when I get back to my computer later.

#3

line-height at http://dot.kr/Q/layout/23dotKr.php and http://dot.kr/Q/layout/24dotKr.php are also different between desktop and mobile chrome.

margin-top seems not to work at http://dot.kr/Q/layout/25dotKr.php I don’t know what I did wrong.