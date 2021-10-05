Height margin in chrome desktop is different from chrome mobile

If I open the page at http://dot.kr/Q/layout/21dotKr.php in chrome desktop,

There are 2 black circles , the circle above and the circle below

And there is a little margin between the circle above and the circle below.

I like the margin made by “height:7px” in chrome desktop.

However, when I open the page in chrome mobile, the margin is wider than in chrome desktop.

In order to make narrower the margin in chrome mobile, I try to make it with writing “height:1px” at http://dot.kr/Q/layout/22dotKr.php.

Then it looks good in chrome mobile.

However, it looks too narrow in chrome desktop.

Can I make it same looks in chrome both desktop and mobile?