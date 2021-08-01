Height 100% not fitting parent

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: What does box-sizing: border-box do?

It changes the border-box model so that padding and borders are inside the specified dimensions rather than being additive. In the normal box model the padding and borders are added to the width thus making the element wider.

It’s much easier to work with this approach although either model is fine.

CSS-Tricks – 1 Feb 14 International box-sizing Awareness Day It's February 1st today, which I've decided to declare International box-sizing Awareness Day. In honor of, you guessed it, the most humble and undersung,

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: What does :before and :after do? Also what does box-sizing: inherit do?

Before and after are pseudo elements that need to be reset directly as they are missed by the universal selector. It just ensures that every element you use will use this box model. You are not actually using them in your example but is good to use the rule for all pages that you use.

The inherit just makes every element on the page inherit the box model specified. It’s explained more in detail here.

CSS-Tricks – 15 Jul 14 Inheriting box-sizing Probably Slightly Better Best-Practice I'm a big fan of resetting box-sizing to border-box, so much that we have a special day of the year around here. But there is a little adjustment to

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: What does margin: auto do? I’m pretty sure it centers elements but I’m not 100% sure.

Yes margin:auto will center block elements horizontally but it will also center flex items vertically if the design allows and is set up that way. I use it to center the description text in the available space. There are other ways to do it but auto margins are the easiest.

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: What does flex-wrap: wrap do and what does padding: 1rem 0 do?

Flex wrap will allow flex items to wrap to a new line although we don’t see this happening in my example because the items are only 50% each wide. However for small screen we may want to use a media query and have just one column where each element is 100% wide and therefore the second element would need to wrap to a new line otherwise it wouldn’t wrap and would poke out of the wrapper.

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: padding: 1rem 0

That just sets top and bottom padding of 1rem which is equal to the default font-size of the device (usually 16px). It’s a good idea to use rems or ems as they respect user preferences more than fixed pixel dimensions although for padding or margins it’s not that important.

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: What does .row:not(:last-child) do?

It does more or less what it says on the tin and will apply the dotted red border under each item as long as it is not the last child. Otherwise you get a silly bottom red border on the very last one followed by the green border of the wrap.

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: What does .row > * { } do?

The > is the child selector and will select only elements that are a child of the parent and not grandchildren, The * is the universal selector and represents any element that happens to occupy that position. It just saved me having to write the rule twice for named elements etc. I could have used .main-size and .image holder to be explicit but I did it in one go with the above rule.

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: What does display: block do?

Images are inline elements and margin:auto only works on elements that have a block display (there are other display values that also observe margin:auto but display:inline is no one of them).

All html elements are given a display value by the user agent in order that they render in a certain way. You can change the display:value of an element in CSS to fit in with the needs of the layout. e.g. display:flex, display:grid, display:table, display:inline, display:block, display:none to name but a few. It doesn’t matter what an element looks like as css can style it to suit (apart from some stubborn form controls that is).

Hope that helps for the time being but back tomorrow now.