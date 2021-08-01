Height 100% not fitting parent

I’m trying to set .middle .portSection .left 's height to 100% of it’s parent but it’s height is only expanding to as much as the div and text inside of it. I don’t really know why. Here’s the HTML:

<section class="middle"> <section class="first portSection"> <section class="left"> <section class="title"> <a href="https://youtube.com/" >This is the title</a > </section> <p class="description"> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Adipisci vel nulla fugit ex molestiae nemo quasi iure ipsum, sint atque ullam enim ratione, mollitia laudantium unde iusto sequi et quidem? </p> </section> <section class="right"> <video controls src="/videos/placeholder.mp4"></video> </section> </section> </section> </section>

And here’s the CSS to every descendant of the .left tag:

.middle { border: 5px solid green; display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-flow: row wrap; height: 100%; width: 65%; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; padding-top: var(--navPadding); } .middle .portSection { display: flex; flex-direction: row; justify-content: center; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .middle .portSection .left { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; flex-direction: column; height: 100%; width: 50%; } html, body { background-color: #ffffff; height: auto; min-height: 100%; background-position: center; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: auto; }

If somebody could explain to me why this is occuring that would be very helpful. (PS: I’m very new to HTML and CSS)