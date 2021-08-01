Height 100% not fitting parent

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m trying to set .middle .portSection .left 's height to 100% of it’s parent but it’s height is only expanding to as much as the div and text inside of it. I don’t really know why. Here’s the HTML:

<section class="middle">
      <section class="first portSection">
        <section class="left">
          <section class="title">
            <a href="https://youtube.com/"
              >This is the title</a
            >
          </section>
          <p class="description">
            Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Adipisci vel nulla fugit ex molestiae nemo quasi iure ipsum, sint atque ullam enim ratione, mollitia laudantium unde iusto sequi et quidem?
          </p>
        </section>
        <section class="right">
          <video controls src="/videos/placeholder.mp4"></video>
        </section>
      </section>
    </section>
</section>

And here’s the CSS to every descendant of the .left tag:

.middle {
  border: 5px solid green;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  flex-flow: row wrap;
  height: 100%;
  width: 65%;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  padding-top: var(--navPadding);
}

.middle .portSection {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: row;
  justify-content: center;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

.middle .portSection .left {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  flex-direction: column;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
}

html,
body {
  background-color: #ffffff;
  height: auto;
  min-height: 100%;
  background-position: center;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-size: auto;
}

If somebody could explain to me why this is occuring that would be very helpful. (PS: I’m very new to HTML and CSS)

#2

To use % heights in CSS, the parent element must have an explicitly defined height, or a % height that can be traced back through parents to a defined height.
When the html and body have auto height, these root parents have no defined height, so subsequent % heights in their child elements mean nothing. 100% of auto = ?

I would question the use of the section elements here, you seem to be using it as a generic block container, the role usually given to div elements.

2 Likes
#3

You can use the vh unit to get a viewport height without an unbroken chain of parents containing height values (as Sam mentioned).

However you would use min-height not height as height would limit the element’s height and it could never grow beyond the specified measurement.

Also take note of Sams point about nested section elements as that is the wrong choice of element :slight_smile:

1 Like