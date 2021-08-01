Height 100% not fitting parent

I’m trying to set
.middle .portSection .left 's height to 100% of it’s parent but it’s height is only expanding to as much as the div and text inside of it. I don’t really know why. Here’s the HTML:
<section class="middle">
<section class="first portSection">
<section class="left">
<section class="title">
<a href="https://youtube.com/"
>This is the title</a
>
</section>
<p class="description">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Adipisci vel nulla fugit ex molestiae nemo quasi iure ipsum, sint atque ullam enim ratione, mollitia laudantium unde iusto sequi et quidem?
</p>
</section>
<section class="right">
<video controls src="/videos/placeholder.mp4"></video>
</section>
</section>
</section>
</section>
And here’s the CSS to every descendant of the .left tag:
.middle {
border: 5px solid green;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
flex-flow: row wrap;
height: 100%;
width: 65%;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
padding-top: var(--navPadding);
}
.middle .portSection {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: center;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.middle .portSection .left {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
flex-direction: column;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
}
html,
body {
background-color: #ffffff;
height: auto;
min-height: 100%;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: auto;
}
If somebody could explain to me why this is occuring that would be very helpful. (PS: I’m very new to HTML and CSS)