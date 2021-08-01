Height 100% not fitting parent

I’m trying to set .middle .portSection .left 's height to 100% of it’s parent but it’s height is only expanding to as much as the div and text inside of it. I don’t really know why. Here’s the HTML:

<section class="middle">
      <section class="first portSection">
        <section class="left">
          <section class="title">
            <a href="https://youtube.com/"
              >This is the title</a
            >
          </section>
          <p class="description">
            Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Adipisci vel nulla fugit ex molestiae nemo quasi iure ipsum, sint atque ullam enim ratione, mollitia laudantium unde iusto sequi et quidem?
          </p>
        </section>
        <section class="right">
          <video controls src="/videos/placeholder.mp4"></video>
        </section>
      </section>
    </section>
</section>

And here’s the CSS to every descendant of the .left tag:

.middle {
  border: 5px solid green;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  flex-flow: row wrap;
  height: 100%;
  width: 65%;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  padding-top: var(--navPadding);
}

.middle .portSection {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: row;
  justify-content: center;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

.middle .portSection .left {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  flex-direction: column;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
}

html,
body {
  background-color: #ffffff;
  height: auto;
  min-height: 100%;
  background-position: center;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-size: auto;
}

If somebody could explain to me why this is occuring that would be very helpful. (PS: I’m very new to HTML and CSS)