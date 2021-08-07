Healthcare Website Preference

I had a query. Do we need to make a healthcare website on PHP or CMS, which one would be preferred? I have basic knowledge of coding. Just want to clear it before starting a business. Website is for Healthcare monitoring devices- Like Sugar test devices & blood pressure monitors & CGM devices.
That rather depends on your skills and whether you want non-technical people to update the site.
As per my skills are of beginner level. But also I think it’s budget-oriented as well. Meanwhile, I just think for future days how to scale for CMS vs PHP if we add other products list on eCom website.
Then I would strongly advise that you pay somebody to construct a secure site for you, and be guided by them. You can’t risk poor coding in a site which is taking payments and personal details.
Sure. Will do the same. Thanks guys for the confirmation. Any other thing what should consider like used CMS for resource pages & main website on PHP or something similar to go with.
As I say, those are questions to discuss with your developer. They will be in a much better position to advise you than we are.
Alright. Thanks again for advice.