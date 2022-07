Headers already sent and session error

The most important information, which line the output is occurring on, you left out.

However, if it’s line 1, and the <?php tag is what is on line one in the file, the problem is most likely your programming editor has saved the file with Byte Order Mark (BOM) characters. If so, the solution is to change the character settings in your programming editor to save the file without the BOM.

If you added the ob_start() statements as an attempt to make this error go-away, remove them. Trying to hide errors doesn’t fix the problem, it just hides the problem.

This code contains about three times too many php statements and it is missing two important features, trimming, then validating data before using it. The only things that it is doing that should be kept are - using the PDO extension, using a prepared query, and using password_verify(). Everything else is either unnecessary typing or is actually problematic in a web application. If I/others have time they will post a list of do’s and don’ts the will simplify all this code and get it to provide a good user experience.

