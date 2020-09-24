Header redirect not working

Newbie coder here with another odd problem. I have a redirect that only works sometimes, but most frequently it does not.

<?php // Redirect to Login if not logged in if ($mg_login_status != "approved" OR empty($mg_user_name)) { header("Location: https://www.myurl.com/login.php"); die(); } ?>

I do have this code placed prior to my html tag.

I know it is the above code that is the issue, as when I put in a testing code (echo ‘testing’) it does show that, but does not do the redirect.

I thought it might be a browser issue, but I notice the same problem in Chrome on my PC and Safari on my iPad.

No error message appears on screen (other than my test message) – it just doesn’t do the redirect.

Any ideas what could be causing this?