Header redirect not working

Newbie coder here with another odd problem. I have a redirect that only works sometimes, but most frequently it does not.
<?php
// Redirect to Login if not logged in
if ($mg_login_status != "approved" OR empty($mg_user_name)) {
header("Location: https://www.myurl.com/login.php");
die();
}
?>
I do have this code placed prior to my html tag.
I know it is the above code that is the issue, as when I put in a testing code (echo ‘testing’) it does show that, but does not do the redirect.
I thought it might be a browser issue, but I notice the same problem in Chrome on my PC and Safari on my iPad.
No error message appears on screen (other than my test message) – it just doesn’t do the redirect.
Any ideas what could be causing this?