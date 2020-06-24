Header redirect not working

PHP
#1

Newbie coder here with another odd problem. I have a redirect that only works sometimes, but most frequently it does not.

<?php
// Redirect to Login if not logged in
if ($mg_login_status != "approved" OR empty($mg_user_name)) {
    header("Location: https://www.myurl.com/login.php");
    die();
}
?>

I do have this code placed prior to my html tag.

I know it is the above code that is the issue, as when I put in a testing code (echo ‘testing’) it does show that, but does not do the redirect.

I thought it might be a browser issue, but I notice the same problem in Chrome on my PC and Safari on my iPad.

No error message appears on screen (other than my test message) – it just doesn’t do the redirect.

Any ideas what could be causing this?

#2

I have read some posts on others having similar problems, and the recommendation is to use a Javascript redirect instead. Is this a better way of resolving this? (It sounds like it is).

However I notice that there are 2 methods described:

<script type='text/javascript'> document.location = 'page1.php'; </script>

And:

<script type='text/javascript'>window.location.href = 'page1.php';</script>

I’m not very familiar with Javascript at all, so I don’t fully understand whether it would be better to use “document.location” or “window.location.href”. I am just referring to a page on the same website as my other page. Is there a “more correct” one to use or are both perfectly fine?